Those seeking mental health help often wait weeks or months for a therapy spot. Researchers at the University of Bern aim to close this gap with an immediate digital service—as “first aid for the mind.”

Young people are particularly affected by mental stress. The University of Bern has therefore developed a short-term digital program to provide support for mental health issues. (Stock image)

Many suffer in silence The invisible strain on an entire generation

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mental health issues in Switzerland have increased since the pandemic, particularly among young people and women. Many affected individuals seek help, but therapy spots are often scarce.

The University of Bern is testing UKADO, a digital short-term program for people with symptoms of anxiety and depression. It is designed to help bridge the waiting period for a therapy spot.

Psychology researcher Dr. Laura Bielinski co-developed the project and explains its benefits.

Eighteen percent of the Swiss population feels mentally stressed—as shown by data from the 2022 Swiss Health Survey conducted by the Federal Statistical Office. The trend is rising. Is Switzerland in the midst of a health crisis?

Dr. Laura Bielinski: This question is often asked—and it is frequently linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, mental health distress increased among the Swiss population. Since then, the situation has partially stabilized again across the general population. Among young people, however—especially young women—stress levels remain comparatively high.

To speak of a “crisis” is perhaps a bit of an exaggeration. But: many people feel mentally stressed. They have, for example, depressive symptoms or anxiety, seek help—and do not always find a therapy spot right away.

Uni Bern About the Author Dr. Laura Luisa Bielinski is a federally recognized psychotherapist and is currently conducting research as a Swiss National Science Foundation Postdoc Mobility Fellow at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. She is also an affiliated researcher at the University of Bern. Her research focuses on digital interventions in psychotherapy. Her teaching experience in the training of aspiring psychotherapists complements her scientific and psychotherapeutic profile.

We often read that more and more people need mental health care—and face long wait times for therapy. What are the reasons for this?

There are several reasons for this. On the one hand, more people are seeking help today because mental illness is less stigmatized than it used to be. It has become more normal to seek psychotherapy. On the other hand, there is also greater demand, for example among young people. At the same time, service providers themselves very often report capacity bottlenecks and undersupply.

Are there specific figures on how many people in Switzerland are affected by depression and anxiety disorders?

Yes, although a distinction must be made between individual symptoms and actually diagnosed disorders. According to the Swiss Health Observatory, approximately 20 to 40 percent of people meet the criteria for depression at some point in their lives; roughly one in four people meets the criteria for an anxiety disorder over the course of their lives.

Are there certain groups of people who are particularly affected?

Yes, certain groups are particularly affected. For example, people with low socioeconomic status or certain groups with a migration background sometimes feel greater psychological stress than the general population.

Specifically regarding anxiety disorders and depression: Women are affected more frequently than men. It is interesting to note that there are also studies showing that depression can manifest differently in women and men. In men, for example, it tends to manifest as irritability or aggression

How does this manifest in women?

Women often suffer from symptoms such as sadness or sleep problems. In addition, they are more likely to talk about their distress and seek support.

Does that mean, specifically, that people with lower levels of education or an immigrant background are more frequently affected?

Generally speaking, we see that a lower socioeconomic status is associated with an increased risk of psychological distress and mental health conditions. In the context of migration, increased stress is particularly evident among certain groups and in precarious living situations, such as when there is little social support or unstable living conditions. Language barriers can also make it difficult to access appropriate support or therapy.

We often read that more and more young people are experiencing mental health issues. Why is that?

The figures do indeed show that young people are more severely affected by mental distress—especially young women, even after the pandemic. One reason may be that this age group is exposed to particular pressures, such as the pressure to perform, stress, or loneliness.

At the same time, we’re also seeing that the system is reaching its limits: according to surveys of professionals, there are still many bottlenecks in therapy availability, especially for children and adolescents.

Is this also because there are too few qualified professionals?

Therapists have been pointing out these shortages and under-resourcing for quite some time.

Does social media also play a role in this? When looking at the research, the picture isn’t entirely clear. It also seems relevant what content is consumed and for what purpose. For example, maintaining social contacts via social networks can also be positive. In certain areas, however, it can become difficult—for instance, when a person already struggling with an eating disorder is confronted with unrealistic beauty ideals on social media.

Care is reaching its limits. At the University of Bern, you developed the “OptiBrief” project. Is that where your approach comes in?

Many people seeking help often have to wait several weeks or even months for a therapy spot—I experienced this firsthand in my work as a psychotherapist.

That’s why we decided that an additional service was needed for this period—something that’s immediately available.

OPTIBRIEF supports the digital program UKADO. It is a very brief, structured support program. Those affected receive concrete strategies to better cope with their distress—a kind of first aid for the mind until longer-term therapy can begin.

UKADO is designed for people with anxiety and depressive symptoms and is intended to help bridge the gap while waiting for therapy.

We are currently investigating how such a program should be designed to be as effective as possible.

How does participation work?

First, you fill out a questionnaire, followed by a short phone interview. You are then assigned to a study group. The program itself is intentionally kept short: it lasts about an hour, plus exercises over roughly two weeks. This is followed by further surveys. Currently, more than 100 people have participated; we are seeking a total of 312.

Does the program replace therapy?

The goal is not to replace psychotherapy, but to support people going through a difficult phase who do not yet have a therapy slot. It is therefore intended as a supplement. The hope is that this will help alleviate symptoms to some extent.

Is this suitable for everyone?

No, digital programs aren’t suitable for everyone. In acute crises, a program like UKADO isn’t appropriate. It’s also important that each person decides for themselves whether a digital program is right for them. Initial feedback shows that many find the program to be a helpful anchor.

Are there countries that are further along than Switzerland?

Yes, for example, Australia or Sweden. There, people can use various digital programs to treat mental health issues and disorders.

The situation in Germany is also interesting: there, digital health applications can even be prescribed by a doctor.

Apps on prescription—how does that work?

In Germany, it works like this: If I have depression, a doctor or psychotherapist can prescribe an access code for a digital health application.

These are digital medical devices that must undergo various tests. Among other things, their effectiveness, safety, and performance are evaluated. Then doctors or psychotherapists can prescribe these applications just like a medication.

Why are such apps still prescribed with caution?

One possible reason is that healthcare professionals still feel uncertain about using these digital tools. There is sometimes a lack of knowledge about how best to integrate such programs into routine care.

What should you look for in digital offerings?

It’s important to look closely: Who is offering the product? How is data stored? Is there scientific evidence of the product’s effectiveness? The selection in the App Store is rather confusing—a veritable jungle.

Are there already such offerings in Switzerland? There is no system in Switzerland yet like the one in Germany. However, there is a new development this year—starting in July 2026, a digital program for treating depression will be covered by basic health insurance in Switzerland.

What is your greatest hope for the project?

That we can better support people during the waiting period—so they don’t feel alone. At the same time, we want to find out how such a program needs to be designed so that it truly helps and is also used readily and willingly.

If you’d like to participate in the study, you can find the link to the OPTIBRIEF study here: https://ukado.psy.unibe.ch/teilnahme.

More videos from this section