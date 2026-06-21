The summit between the U.S. and Iran at Bürgenstock, NW, officially began on Sunday. Participants included U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf, and the prime ministers of Qatar and Pakistan.

The U.S. and Iran began a four-party dialogue with these mediators in the afternoon, as reported by the Keystone-SDA news agency. The meeting is intended to launch two months of negotiations following a memorandum of understanding signed by both countries on Wednesday to end the conflict in the Middle East.

In his opening remarks, Vance referred to the meeting as “historic.” He called for “turning a new page” in the Middle East.

The negotiations began four days after Presidents Donald Trump and Massoud Peseschkian signed a framework agreement in Versailles on Wednesday to end the war in the Middle East. The goal is to reach a final agreement, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program, but also concerning the lifting of sanctions and the release of Iranian assets by the U.S.

Switzerland was represented by Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis. The head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) met with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghtschi, in the morning and then with U.S. Secretary of State Vance. Up to 2,000 military personnel and police officers secured the site in Nidwalden.

The talks at Bürgenstock are expected to last “a few days,” Vance told the media on Saturday evening. He added that he could stay in Switzerland “only one or two days.” He expressed hope that progress would be made on the nuclear issue and the ceasefire in Lebanon. These, he said, were the two main points on which he believed the discussions would focus.