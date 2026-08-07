A kangaroo that had been hopping around the Freiamt region of Aargau was captured on Friday afternoon. According to Aargau authorities, the marsupial—which apparently escaped on Thursday—is now safe with its owner in the canton of Lucerne.

The media frenzy is over: A kangaroo that had escaped has been recaptured in the canton of Aargau. (File photo)

Wildlife The kangaroo hopping around in Aargau is at home in the canton of Lucerne

The large-animal rescue service that was called in was able to capture the kangaroo, according to a statement issued Friday by the media office of the Department of Health and Social Affairs, which is responsible for animal welfare, in response to an inquiry. The department confirmed the relevant media reports.

"We are investigating how the animal was able to escape," Tobias Frink, Lucerne’s deputy cantonal veterinarian, was quoted as saying when asked. Depending on the findings, measures may be ordered.

Ever since it was first spotted by children at a summer camp on Thursday afternoon in Dietwil, Aargau, the kangaroo has enjoyed a remarkable media run. A video surfaced showing the marsupial hopping along the edge of a forest. Several online outlets published the short video—and journalists wrote their fingers raw covering the story.

According to a statement from the Aargau Cantonal Police in response to an inquiry, they had not been actively searching for the marsupial. However, it was spotted again on Friday—at which point the regional police were dispatched.

Time and again, real or imaginary animals make the rounds during the so-called “summer news slump”—that is, the time of year when there’s hardly any news. In 1934, it was a supposed Tatzelwurm in the Aare Gorge in Bern; in 1996, it was Fred the kangaroo in Graubünden; in 1999, it was Susi the kangaroo in Emmen, Lucerne; in 2000, “Crazy” the kangaroo in the Bernese Seeland; in 2012, a panther in the cantons of Solothurn and Bern; and in 2019, a caiman in Lake Hallwil in Lucerne.