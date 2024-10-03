Three children were injured in the attack. Two were moderately injured and one was seriously injured. None of the children's lives are in danger. Michael Buholzer/KEYSTONE/dpa

The 23-year-old Chinese man who injured three after-school children in Oerlikon ZH has been remanded in custody. The compulsory measures court has followed the request of the public prosecutor's office.

SDA

The court had already ordered the pre-trial detention on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Zurich public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday at the request of Keystone-SDA. The spokesman did not make any further statements about the background to the crime.

The man had suddenly attacked a group of after-school children with a knife on Tuesday afternoon. A five-year-old boy was seriously injured and two other five-year-olds suffered moderate injuries. As the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday, all the children are out of danger.

An after-school care worker and a passer-by were able to overpower and detain the attacker until the police arrived. They are currently assuming that the attacker was a lone perpetrator. Even the day after the crime, there were no indications of accomplices.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the 23-year-old confessed. It remains unclear why he attacked the children. The Chinese man had been a student in Zurich since summer 2023.

