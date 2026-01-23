Many animals at the Zurich Zoo conserve energy during extreme heat. The koala is the master of chilling out. It hangs in the forks of eucalyptus tree branches for hours on end. But prolonged heat is a problem even for it.

Hanging from a tree branch and munching on eucalyptus: Tarni, a male koala, is taking it easy at the Zurich Zoo on Monday.

Heat The koala is the master of chilling at the Zurich Zoo

If they weren't so cute, koalas wouldn't be nearly as popular with visitors to the Zurich Zoo: watching them sleep and rest—which they do for about 20 hours a day—is actually rather boring.

At a media event on Monday, however, Männchen Tarni behaved unusually. Shortly before noon, he climbed around on the branches, moved between the trees, and finally settled down to eat eucalyptus. Koalas usually are most active during the cool evening and morning hours.

The current heat wave in Switzerland is similar to the natural conditions for koalas. In the eucalyptus forests of southern and eastern Australia, temperatures often reach around 30 degrees in the summer.

Hugging Trees as a Way to Stay Warm

As zoo director Severin Dressen explains, koalas have developed special strategies to cope with high temperatures. “They seek out the coolest spots in the eucalyptus forests. And they hug trees, pressing their warm bodies against the cooler bark,” says Dressen.

Another interesting fact: Koalas can regulate their body temperature quite effectively; the normal range is 36 degrees, but it can vary from 32 to 40 degrees. The warmer the outside temperature is, the higher a koala can raise its body temperature.

"Five-Star Hotel" at the Zoo

If the heat persists for a long time, even the hardy koala starts to struggle. However, recurring heat waves of over 35 degrees and periods of drought push even them to their limits. Their heat-coping strategies then fail.

At the Zurich Zoo, Tarni currently prefers the indoor enclosure because it’s cooler there. “For koalas, this is a five-star hotel. Just because they’re used to hot climates doesn’t mean they prefer it,” explains Dressen. Rhinos and giraffes also seek shade when temperatures are high, even though they’re used to even hotter conditions in the savanna, as the director points out.

Meanwhile, Koala Tarni continues to relax comfortably on his branch fork, munching on eucalyptus. He’s a connoisseur—there are hundreds of species of eucalyptus, but koalas eat only a small fraction of them, and only the tips of the leaves.