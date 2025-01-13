The maiden flight of the New Glenn rocket is postponed again. (archive picture) Keystone

The test flight of the "New Glenn" rocket, initially announced for 07:00 Swiss time, was postponed several times on Monday morning. No reasons were initially given by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin.

The approximately 100-metre-high rocket was due to take off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida; according to the company, the possible time window was three hours.

The launch of the rocket had already been postponed several times, most recently from Thursday to Sunday and then from Sunday to Monday.

On December 27, New Glenn had already successfully completed the decisive test before the first test flight.

With New Glenn, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is set to make its long-awaited entry into the lucrative market for orbital rockets. So far, commercial space travel has been dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.