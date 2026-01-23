Gertrud Vogler (1936–2018) became known in the 1980s as a photographer documenting Zurich’s youth and women’s movements, the open drug scene, and the repressive policies directed against them. The monograph *Soziale Brennpunkte* is the first comprehensive tribute to her work.

Gertrud Vogler was a saleswoman who was widowed at a young age and raised her two sons on her own. In the 1970s, she taught herself the craft of photography and, from then on, was always on the scene wherever there was turmoil. “Züri brännt” with everything that went along with it: anger, violence and counter-violence, a zest for life, a housing crisis, intoxication, and misery. She took photos at demonstrations, on the Platzspitz, at punk concerts, in squats, and in shantytowns—including at the Zaffaraya in Bern.

Nevertheless, Gertrud Vogler did not take sensational photographs. On the contrary: her visual language was unpretentious, sometimes almost casual, and always guided by respect for her subjects. She herself did not stand out among the mostly young, energetic people: in her fifties, with her slim figure, shoulder-length loose hair, and alert gaze, she looked just like one of them.

"She's part of the furniture."

“‘Oh, just leave her alone—she’s part of the scenery anyway.’” “That’s how the incident commander is said to have reined in his officers at Zurich’s Platzspitz in 1989 when they tried to kick Gertrud Vogler out of ‘Needle Park’ during a raid, even though she had a press pass,” wrote Chris Bänziger in Vogler’s photo book *Nur saubergekämmt sind wir frei* (1990).

Now Daniela Janser, a cultural studies scholar and journalist on the WoZ editorial staff, writes in her new monograph about the self-taught photographer’s portraits, which always seem very authentic: “Being ‘part of the scenery’ was, in a sense, Vogler’s portrait technique. Becoming almost invisible and blending into a social space allowed her to photograph people as if they were unobserved.”

Personal Commitment

The monograph *Gertrud Vogler: Social Hotspots—Photographs from a Time of Upheaval, 1975–2000*, edited by Silvan Lerch, a journalist, and Stefan Länzlinger, a historian, presents Vogler’s work in nine sections. These include photo essays on the lives of the Yenish people, changes in the world of work, and the rituals of subcultures. As you leaf through the book, you can sense the profound and formative commitment of the photographer, who would have turned ninety this year.

During the so-called second women’s movement, Gertrud Vogler fought for the right to vote, legal equality, and corresponding marriage rights; she was there when the first women’s shelters opened their doors—with her camera, of course. She photographed the women there, making them visible in keeping with the motto “the personal is political,” while still protecting the identities of those involved through her choice of perspective.

She portrays female workers and telephone operators deeply immersed in their professional duties—focused and competent. It is also impressive how she documents changes in the workplace, such as the introduction of the first computers at what was then the PTT.

250'000 Negative

For Gertrud Vogler, there was no such thing as exclusion or marginalization. She treated people as equals and—as she often said—“because I want to understand.” Only within her own artistic circle did she clearly distance herself from backstabbing and a competitive mindset, as well as from the aggressive “churning out” of commercially viable images. In her will, she stipulated that her paintings must never be used for purely commercial purposes, such as advertising.

From 1981 until her retirement in 2003, Gertrud Vogler served as photo editor at the left-wing weekly newspaper *WoZ* and helped shape its visual identity. In 2013, she donated her own extensive body of work—comprising 250,000 black-and-white negatives—in forty large boxes to the Swiss Social Archives in Zurich. Since then, the images have been digitized, cataloged, and published there on an ongoing basis. A treasure for posterity—vibrant, multifaceted, and insightful.*

*This article by Tina Uhlmann, Keystone-SDA, was produced with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.