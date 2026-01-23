Pierin Vincenz was once one of Switzerland's most powerful bankers. Starting today, the former Raiffeisen CEO is back in court. This timeline shows how a model executive became a defendant.

The Pierin Vincenz case is one of Switzerland's biggest financial scandals.

Here's what it's all about The Pierin Vincenz case has been occupying the Swiss justice system for years.

The former Raiffeisen CEO is accused of serious economic crimes.

The case is now being reheard by the Superior Court.

Starting Monday, blue News will be reporting live from the Zurich High Court. Summary created with

The Rise to Becoming a Star Banker (1999–2015)

For many years, Pierin Vincenz has been one of Switzerland’s most influential business leaders. Starting in 1999, he served as CEO of the Raiffeisen Group and expanded it into the country’s third-largest bank. Under his leadership, Raiffeisen grew rapidly, entered new business areas, and expanded into new markets through investments in Bank Notenstein and the financial services provider Leonteq, among others.

Vincenz is considered a charismatic manager, regularly receives awards, and is one of the country's best-known bank executives.

Resignation and the First Critical Questions (2015–2016)

At the end of 2015, Vincenz stepped down as CEO of Raiffeisen and took on the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors at Helvetia Insurance. At the same time, the media began reporting on potential conflicts of interest in corporate takeovers.

The focus is on private investments made by Vincenz and others in companies that were later acquired by Raiffeisen or its subsidiaries. The suspicion is that those involved may have enriched themselves personally.

The Affair Escalates (2017)

In 2017, the scandal escalated. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) launched an investigation into corporate governance at Raiffeisen. In October, Vincenz also stepped down as chairman of the board of directors at Helvetia.

The Third Public Prosecutor's Office of the Canton of Zurich has launched a criminal investigation. The investigation focuses on allegations of breach of trust, fraud, forgery of documents, and other offenses. The investigation also targets Vincenz's longtime business partner, Beat Stocker.

Arrest and Pretrial Detention (2018)

On February 27, 2018, Pierin Vincenz was unexpectedly arrested. The Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered his arrest and that of Beat Stocker. Both spent several months in pretrial detention.

The arrest made headlines across Switzerland and marked a turning point in the case. For the first time, one of Switzerland’s most prominent bankers was sent to prison on charges of alleged white-collar crime. Later that year, both were released on probation.

A steady stream of new allegations and years of investigations (2018–2021)

The investigation is turning into one of Switzerland's largest white-collar crime cases. The public prosecutor's office is analyzing millions of emails, documents, and bank records.

The indictment ultimately grew to several hundred pages. It focuses in particular on the acquisitions of the credit card company Aduno and the Investnet Group. According to the indictment, Vincenz and his co-defendants are alleged to have earned millions through private investments without disclosing conflicts of interest to Raiffeisen.

Added to this are allegations of using company credit cards for personal expenses such as restaurant visits, luxury trips, and hotel stays and other expenses. Furthermore, the indictment accuses Vincenz of inviting business clients to strip clubs and other nightclubs at the bank’s expense. Some of these expenses were reportedly claimed as business expenses. Vincenz has consistently denied all criminal allegations.

The Accusation (2020–2022)

After years of investigation, the public prosecutor’s office has filed charges against Vincenz, Beat Stocker, and other defendants. The case involves numerous charges, including aggravated breach of trust, fraud, passive bribery, and forgery of documents. Due to the complexity of the case, preparations for the trial take several years. The case files comprise tens of thousands of pages.

The Mammoth Trial in Zurich (2022)

Former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz leaves the Volkshaus in Zurich after the District Court announced its verdict on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Keystone

In January 2022, one of the most extensive white-collar crime trials in Swiss judicial history will begin at the Zurich District Court. Over the course of several weeks, Vincenz, Stocker, and other defendants will be questioned. The focus will be on complex corporate takeovers, ownership structures, and the question of whether Raiffeisen suffered harm as a result of undisclosed conflicts of interest.

The defense disputes all criminal charges and argues, among other things, that the transactions made economic sense for Raiffeisen.

The Ruling (April 2022)

On April 13, 2022, the Zurich District Court handed down its verdict. Pierin Vincenz was found guilty of, among other things, multiple counts of aggravated breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and forgery, and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Beat Stocker is sentenced to four years in prison.

The court considers it proven that the two enriched themselves personally through various corporate takeovers and caused harm to Raiffeisen and Aduno, respectively. They were acquitted on certain counts.

Appointment and New Procedure (Effective 2022)

Both the defense and the prosecution are appealing the verdict. The district court’s verdict is therefore not final. The defense particularly criticizes the court’s assessment of the evidence and its legal interpretation of the charges. At the same time, the prosecution maintains its assessment that Vincenz and Stocker systematically enriched themselves.

The Appeal Trial (August 2026)

The appeal trial begins Monday before the Zurich High Court. The court will conduct a comprehensive review of the first-instance ruling and will once again examine the key allegations surrounding the corporate takeovers, potential conflicts of interest, and the handling of company funds. The trial is expected to last several weeks once again.

Regardless of the outcome, the Vincenz case could continue to occupy the Swiss economy and judiciary for some time, as a decision by the High Court can, in principle, still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.

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