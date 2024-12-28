Scene from "Kevin - Home Alone": While unsuspecting Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) decorates the Christmas tree, Harry (Joe Pesci) lurks for an opportunity to break in. ProSiebenSat.1/dpa

For decades, fans of the Christmas classic have puzzled over how the McCallisters were able to afford their luxurious mansion and an expensive family vacation. The director now debunks a popular fan theory.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Contrary to a popular fan theory, Father McCallister had no connection to organized crime.

According to director Chris Columbus, Kevin's mother was a successful fashion designer - clues can be found in the movie.

Inspired by producer John Hughes' own professional background, Kevin's father worked in the advertising industry. Show more

The exclusive Chicago suburb of Winnetka is home to one of the most famous houses in film history: the home of Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) from the cult classic "Kevin - Home Alone".

The property is currently up for sale, with an estimated value of around five million francs, reports the Wall Street Journal. The McCallisters' magnificent house in Chicago is iconic - just like the movie itself.

The McAllister family estate from "Kevin - Home Alone" is for sale in Winnetka, a suburb of Chicago. (archive picture) IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

For 34 years, fans of "Kevin - Home Alone" have been asking themselves: How could the McCallisters afford their luxurious life in the mansion district of Chicago and the expensive trip to Paris for the whole family?

Paris trip for 15 family members

The McCallisters - played by Catherine O'Hara and the late John Heard (1946-2017) - not only lived in a stately mansion in Chicago, but could also afford a trip to Paris for 15 family members.

Director Chris Columbus finally cleared up this mystery in an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter". For a long time, there were theories that father McCallister could be a member of the mafia. Columbus has now clearly denied this assumption. "It wasn't organized crime - even if Chicago was known for it at the time."

According to Columbus, he had spoken to screenwriter John Hughes about the McCallisters' professions at the time in order to emphasize the credibility of the characters. The mother, Kate McCallister, was a successful fashion designer - a clue to this can be found in the basement of the house, which is full of dressmaker's dummies.

Father McCallister works in the advertising industry

For the father, Peter McCallister, there was no clear determination, but Columbus suspects that he worked in the advertising industry. "That was based on John Hughes' own experience," says Columbus. "John always had a backstory for his characters, even if it was never explicitly mentioned in the movie," the director recalls.

For those who have never seen the Christmas classic: The McCallisters travel to Paris for the holidays, forgetting their youngest son Kevin home alone. In the meantime, he defends his home against two burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

