The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House has begun. It started at 9:47 a.m. local time (3:47 p.m. CEST), the White House announced.

According to Zelenskyy, the talks will focus primarily on further U.S. support to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Strengthening air defense is also a priority, he said ahead of the meeting. The U.S. sees itself as a mediator in the war—but its efforts to bring the conflict to an end have recently taken a back seat, partly as a result of its own war against Iran.

Trump and Zelenskyy have met frequently in recent weeks: earlier this month at the NATO summit in Ankara and in mid-June at the G7 summit in Évian, France. At both summits, the U.S. also presented joint positions on the war in Ukraine. Trump also emphasized in Ankara that he has a good relationship with his Ukrainian counterpart.

After meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump will also welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington today. All three are expected to attend a memorial service for the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham was considered a key supporter of both Ukraine and Israel in the U.S. Congress.