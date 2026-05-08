An analysis by the Federal Statistical Office shows that a significant proportion of the lower middle class has little financial leeway. (symbolic image) Keystone

The middle class is considered the backbone of Switzerland - but a new analysis shows that many are under financial pressure. A quarter of the lower middle class cannot cope with unexpected expenses of CHF 2,500.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, around 4.9 million people belong to the middle class. Nevertheless, around a quarter of the lower middle class cannot cope with unexpected expenses of CHF 2,500.

The lower middle class is particularly affected, with around 2.3 million people quickly reaching their financial limits.

Over 240,000 people spend more than 40 percent of their income on housing, and many struggle to make ends meet by the end of the month. Show more

A majority of the Swiss population belongs to the middle class. However, an analysis by the Federal Statistical Office shows that a quarter of the lower middle class was recently unable to cope with unexpected expenses of CHF 2,500. According to the latest FSO figures, a total of 55.2% of the population belong to the middle income group. This proportion has remained largely stable over the past decades.

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) makes this statement based on a survey of household budgets and a survey of income and living conditions. The FSO divides the population into different income groups according to housing situation and income. In 2024, around 4.9 million Swiss people belonged to the middle-income group.

This includes, for example, people living alone with a gross monthly income of between CHF 4,228 and CHF 9061. The same group includes couples with two children under the age of 14 with a total monthly gross income of between CHF 8,800 and CHF 19,028. According to the FSO, the borderline between the lower and upper middle classes is CHF 6041 for single people and CHF 12,685 for families with two children. Around one in four people in Switzerland belong to the lower middle class.

2.3 million people are quickly reaching the limit

The FSO's figures show that the lower middle class in particular is quickly reaching its financial limits. A good quarter of the permanent resident population belong to this group - around 2.3 million people. This group includes single people with a gross income of less than CHF 6041 per month and all couples with two children under the age of 14 earning less than CHF 12,685 per month. According to the FSO, more than half a million people in this income group do not have CHF 2,500 set aside for unexpected expenses.

According to the FSO, 10.5 percent or the equivalent of around 240,000 people in this group were forced to spend more than 40 percent of their household income on housing costs. In the upper middle class, on the other hand, this only affects 3.5% of people. The rule of thumb is that housing costs should account for a maximum of 25 to 30 percent of income.

And: a good 320,000 people from the lower middle class rated it as difficult or very difficult to make ends meet by the end of the month. This corresponds to 14.1 percent of this income group. According to the FSO, the proportion in the upper middle class is just 5.9%. Almost 260,000 people in this group also decided not to go on vacation for financial reasons. Specifically, more than one in ten people from the lower middle class stated that they were unable to afford a vacation. In the upper middle class, this applies to just over three percent.