The spectacular happy ending for five gold prospectors trapped in a cave in Laos is overshadowed by uncertainty about the fate of two missing people. The search for them has been resumed - but it is now leading the rescuers into parts of the cave system that are even more difficult to access, Australian cave diver Josh Richards, who was involved in the rescue mission, told the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur. For the divers, the possibly most dangerous part of the mission is only just beginning.

HANDOUT - This photo provided by the Association Of Volunteers For Lao People via AP shows rescuers after safely evacuating villagers trapped in a cave. Photo: Uncredited/Association Of Volunteers For Lao People/AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only until 13.06.2026 and only with full attribution to the above credit.

The survivors are currently being treated in hospital. They had suffered injuries but were on the mend, Richards confirmed. After one man was brought out of the cave by experts on Friday evening, the four others miraculously made it to safety under their own power on Saturday.

Trapped deep in the mountain

The men had been surprised by the sudden onset of monsoon rain more than ten days ago in a remote cave in the northern province of Xaisomboun while searching for gold. Masses of water flooded the cave system and there was also a landslide. Seven men were then considered missing.

The rescue mission quickly developed into a major international operation involving specialists from numerous countries. On Wednesday, international cave divers finally discovered five of them alive in a chamber hundreds of meters from the entrance - hungry and weakened, but otherwise unharmed. Two other prospectors remain missing to this day.

Rescue under their own steam

The drama took a completely unexpected turn on Saturday. After a first prospector had been rescued from the cave by specialists in an elaborate operation on Friday evening, the four remaining men made it out into the open a day later, completely unexpectedly. Just a few hours earlier, experts had thought that further rescue attempts were hardly possible due to the extreme risks involved.

Apparently, the water level in the cave had dropped so low due to constant pumping by the rescue team that the gold seekers spontaneously dared to escape from their claustrophobic prison. As they had no diving experience, it would have been difficult to rescue them through deep water. Details of how they made it through the extremely narrow tunnels alone are not yet known. Many corridors could only be passed by crawling.

Search resumed

But then the rain started again on Saturday. Nevertheless, the search for the two missing people continued, said Richards. The rescue teams wanted to try to penetrate beyond the chamber in which the five survivors had been discovered.

"We got a map from the surviving men that there is another passage beyond," he explained. However, this section, through which they had to dive, appeared to be even narrower and more awkward. The operation is very dangerous. There is a cavity behind it - the only place where the missing people could still be. "I myself will go in if necessary," he emphasized.

"More fear than during the rescue in Thailand"

Even for experienced experts, the cave in Laos presents an extraordinary challenge. The well-known Finnish cave diver Mikko Paasi, one of the brains behind the mission, compared it to the Tham Luang cave in Thailand, where a youth football team and their coach were trapped for two weeks in 2018. He was also instrumental in the rescue at the time. "I was more scared than I was in Thailand," Paasi told US broadcaster CNN.

The tunnels were so narrow that even experienced cave divers had reached their limits. Anyone suffering from claustrophobia would hardly have been able to endure the passages, Paasi explained. In some cases, the rescuers had to exhale in order to push their way through the narrow passages centimetre by centimetre.

The dangers of searching for gold

The case also highlights the often overlooked shadow economy in rural Laos, one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia. According to relatives, the men had gone into the cave in search of gold to support their families. In parts of the country, informal gold prospecting has increased significantly in recent years. Human rights organizations and development groups have been warning of the dangers for years.