On the beach in Noja: the Spanish town on the Atlantic was voted the most beautiful Christmas village in Europe in 2025. (archive picture) KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Festive atmosphere against a beach backdrop: The Spanish town of Noja was voted the most beautiful Christmas village in Europe this year. Even without snow, the seaside village is a Christmas wonderland.

A real Christmas village needs snow and cold? Not necessarily, as a small town in Spain is now proving: The Cantabrian town of Noja, located directly on the beach and the sea, has been named this year's "European Christmas Village".

The title was awarded by the "European Capital of Christmas" initiative, which honors the most beautiful Christmas villages on the continent every year.

Known for its wide beaches and nature reserves in summer, Noja has a special attraction every winter: a festive Christmas village is created in the Parque Marqués de Velasco, which is to be expanded this special year.

According to "El Diario Montañes", the fairytale-like scenery of Christmas sleighs, elf houses, carriages and giant toy soldiers will be complemented by colorful sugar houses, miniature lighthouses and a train station scene.

Christmas lights and an extensive program

In addition to this free highlight, which visitors can admire from November 29, light installations throughout the town will create a contemplative atmosphere.

An extensive program will also accompany the unusual mixture of Christmas decorations and southern European seaside atmosphere.

The festive switching on of the Christmas lights, accompanied by a classical concert, marks the start of the event. Meanwhile, the façade of the San Pedro church becomes a projection screen for colorful video art and Christmas stories, with several performances planned.

Markets, craft stalls, workshops and events at the Playa Dorada cultural center have also been announced in Noja. The offer there ranges from musical theater to family programs and choir concerts.

On December 28, the traditional New Year's concert will take place in the church of San Pedro, before the festivities come to a climax on January 5 with the Royal Parade.

Vilnius and Celje also receive awards

The town of Noja, which has a population of around 2,700, is around 45 minutes from Santander and an hour from Bilbao and is easily accessible by car and bus. Of course, it is not really warm there on the Atlantic in winter either; around the holidays, temperatures are usually around ten degrees.

If you want to make the most of the famous beaches of Trengandín and Ris or the important bird sanctuary Marismas de Santoña, you should come back in summer. Meanwhile, Noja is not the only place that the initiative has chosen as a Christmas highlight this year.

Vilnius in Lithuania will hold the title of "European Christmas Capital" in 2025, with the World Heritage Old Town being transformed into a large winter ensemble every year. Celje in Slovenia was named "Christmas City" 2025.