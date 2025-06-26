Retired people enjoy a trip on the Schiller steamboat on Lake Uri. Archive image: KEYSTONE

According to a study, the most satisfied retirees in Europe live in Switzerland. 80 percent of 65 to 80-year-olds in this country are very satisfied with their current life.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Couples are slightly more likely to be very satisfied than single people.

Less than a third of 65- to 74-year-olds feel lonely at least sometimes. Show more

Of the 2063 65 to 80-year-olds surveyed online by the market research institute YouGov on behalf of Swiss Life in January, 80% rated their leisure activities, social contacts, health, mobility and travel as predominantly positive.

People with higher incomes were on average more satisfied than those with lower incomes. General life satisfaction is also lower the worse the subjective state of health is.

There were no differences in life satisfaction between men and women, childless people and people over 65 with offspring, as well as people with or without grandchildren. Couples, on the other hand, were slightly more likely to be very satisfied than single people.

According to Swiss Life's calculations based on Eurostat data, nowhere else in Europe is the proportion of the population of retirement age with a (very) high general level of satisfaction with life as high as in Switzerland.

Two thirds regularly look after grandchildren

In general, the Swiss population is also generally more satisfied in other age groups than in other European countries. Retired people in Scandinavia, Austria, Ireland and Malta, for example, are also more often satisfied with their lives than those under 65.

Less than a third of 65- to 74-year-olds in Switzerland feel lonely at least sometimes. Around 60 percent of 65 to 80-year-olds have grandchildren. And almost two thirds of grandparents look after them at least once a month.

Many of those surveyed spend time reading (77%), watching television (76%) and doing housework (59%) every day. Women (74%) are significantly more likely to do the latter on a daily basis than men (42%). 30 percent use social media such as Instagram or Facebook every day, but even more (39 percent) do not use them at all.