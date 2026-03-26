The latest iOS update also closes some security gaps. Apple

Apple's latest operating system update fixes a problem that has been driving millions of users crazy for months. There is also a package of security mechanisms and a few new emojis.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you iOS 26.4 improves autocorrect and typing accuracy, making speed typing on the iPhone much more reliable.

Apple tightens theft protection with mandatory biometric verification for sensitive changes and closes numerous security gaps in system services.

New AI playlist functions, video podcasts, additional emojis and optimized performance make the update both functional and stable. Show more

Anyone trying to type a hasty message on their iPhone in recent weeks often experienced a frustrating ballet of incorrect corrections and empty strokes. The system swallowed letters or interpreted the context of the input so incorrectly that autocorrect became more like autosabotage.

With the recently released iOS version 26.4, Apple appears to have fundamentally calibrated the algorithm behind the input mask. Initial tests under real-life conditions confirm that the precision of speed typing has increased noticeably, which makes the update more useful than purely cosmetic changes.

Better protection against theft

Behind the scenes, Apple is also tightening up its anti-theft protection, which now intervenes more deeply in the system architecture. Previously, a simple four- or six-digit lock code was often enough to make far-reaching changes to Apple IDs or sensitive settings. iOS 26.4 now enforces biometric verification via Face ID or Touch ID for critical areas by default. In this way, the company is removing the basis for opportunist thieves to completely take over a stolen device by quickly changing the code.

At the same time, the software closes various loopholes in the areas of Wi-Fi, iCloud and Siri. Although the company emphasizes in the accompanying support documents that none of these vulnerabilities have been actively exploited by attackers to date, the sheer number of patches is a reminder to install them promptly.

More convenience in the music sector

At the entertainment level, Apple is using its market power in the streaming sector and integrating generative elements into the Music app. In future, playlists will no longer have to be painstakingly compiled song by song, but will be created on the basis of simple text commands. Anyone describing a mood will receive an algorithmically curated list within seconds, which will also be enriched with visual information on upcoming tour dates of artists in the vicinity. The podcast section is also being modernized and is finally opening up to video streaming including live options.

Visual communication is enhanced by the integration of Unicode 17.0, which fluctuates between practical use and curious attention to detail. In addition to a trombone and an orca, the emoji keyboard now also features a figure from cryptozoology in the form of the "Bigfoot". Diversity remains a core theme of the design department, which is reflected in new gender-neutral variants for existing symbols such as the ballet dancer.

These emojis will be introduced on iPhones with iOS 26.4. Apple

Stability after the test phase

The performance losses that caused criticism in the early beta phases appear to have been completely eradicated in the final version. While the first test runs in February still struggled with stutters and increased battery consumption, the system now runs smoothly on devices from iPhone 11 upwards. Apple has obviously used the time to address the hardware resources more efficiently. An immediate changeover is therefore possible for most users without having to worry about teething problems.

The observation remains that Apple is increasingly using its software cycles to conceal small, annoying everyday bugs with massive background patches. While the new emojis dominate the headlines, the real value of iOS 26.4 lies in the invisible work on system stability and access security.