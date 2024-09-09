  1. Residential Customers
Pixel Watch 3 in the test The new smartwatch from Google saves your life

Martin Abgottspon

9.9.2024

The Google Pixel 3 is the perfect fitness companion.
The Google Pixel 3 is the perfect fitness companion.
blue News

The Google Pixel Watch 3 will be released on September 10, making it even easier to live healthier. And in an emergency, the watch can even alert the emergency services on its own.

09.09.2024, 19:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Google Pixel Watch 3 offers new health functions, such as heart rate loss detection and personalized tips for training.
  • Artificial intelligence supports the analysis of fitness activities and motivates through detailed evaluations and integrated functions of the Fitbit app.
  • I would have hoped for more in terms of battery life. However, the watch has to be charged every two days.
Show more

I'm not a fan of fitness trackers and not necessarily of smartwatches either. This is less due to the range of functions and more to the fact that I'm simply not a watch person. I feel like I get enough exercise and when it comes to nutrition, I perhaps don't want to hear on a regular basis that pizza isn't the best dinner.

For the test of the new smartwatch from Google, I've now faced up to reality and am having myself checked non-stop for a little special workout. After all, like most smartwatch owners, I don't just want to use the Pixel Watch 3 to tell the time and listen to music.

In an emergency, the watch acts completely autonomously

Google's latest watch model promises a number of innovations, particularly in the fitness area. These include the "cardio load" function, which tracks how my cardiovascular system is stressed during the course of the day and gives me tips on how to train accordingly.

This actually works really well in practice. Every morning I receive a briefing consisting of an information package about my sleep, daily form, exercise target and much more. The watch gives me tips on how to achieve my weekly training target and if certain body characteristics such as skin temperature deviate from the norm, the Pixel Watch 3 acts as a health advisor and informs me of the deviations.

But it gets even better. Google's smartwatch now even has the unique "pulse loss detection" function. An AI algorithm recognizes when there is no pulse left. If the Pixel Watch detects signs of pulse loss, the smartwatch triggers a signal to check whether the person is responding. If there is no reaction, the smartwatch automatically alerts the emergency services, sends an automatic message with important information about the situation and also transmits the location. Alternatively, an emergency contact can also be informed.

Fortunately, this function was not used during my test.

The dials on the PIxel 3 can be changed at will.
The dials on the PIxel 3 can be changed at will.
Google

The full fitness program with Fitbit

Artificial intelligence is also increasingly used in the evaluation of my padel sessions. I can see exactly how much I have trained in the moderate, medium, intensive or maximum performance range. On request and taking my heart rate into account, the watch also reminds me to slow down my pace or step on the gas. However, this is not always so easy to implement in competitive sports.

In addition, the Fitbit app then records all kinds of details and motivates me to keep going by reaching milestones. A premium subscription for Fitbit is included for buyers of the Pixel Watch 3 for six months, after which 9.95 per month or 79.90 per year is charged for the full range of functions.

I have to admit that the watch actually motivates me. Not in terms of nutrition, as I prefer to reach for the bag of potato chips when I've already burned over 4,000 calories. But when it comes to training and sleeping habits, I'm paying more attention to a certain regularity simply because I'm more aware of my own body values and, for example, I no longer use my cell phone in bed before going to sleep.

Don't forget to charge

In this respect, the Pixel 3, in my case the one with a diameter of 45 millimetres, has actually proved to be a good fitness and health coach. More and more often, I also get directions on Google Maps or listen to my favorite Spotify playlists. The usual things you get from smartwatches.

However, I would have hoped for more in terms of battery life. Unfortunately, you have to recharge the watch at least every two days. It doesn't take long, but it's easy to forget and I end up in the gym with an empty battery during my evening workout.

All in all, I can well imagine wearing the Pixel 3 for a little longer. The training analyses are informative and motivating. For this reason, I can recommend the watch primarily to fitness enthusiasts who perhaps want to get a little more out of their training or simply find it exciting to see how they can perhaps live a little healthier.

