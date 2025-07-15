Several US states were hit by heavy rainfall. Traffic chaos broke out in New York City - even parts of the subway system were flooded.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Devastating rainfall has caused traffic chaos in New York City. Parts of the New York subway system were flooded by masses of water.

John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports temporarily canceled all departures.

The state of New Jersey was also hit particularly hard, with up to 150 liters per square meter of rainfall measured locally.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in several counties. Show more

Torrential rainfall led to severe flooding in several US states. Parts of New York's subway system were flooded, causing traffic chaos in the US metropolis. Several subway stations were flooded on Tuesday night and traffic had to be completely suspended in some places.

There were also long traffic jams on important traffic routes and traffic was paralyzed at times. John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports temporarily canceled all departures.

According to the New York Post, this was the second heaviest rainfall ever recorded in New York City. Only Hurricane Ida brought more rain to the city in 2021.

The governor of the state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, declared a state of emergency in several counties and called on residents to stay at home. Rescue services had to free several drivers from their cars trapped by the water.

There was also flooding in the US state of New Jersey. WABC-TV/AP/Keystone

Up to 150 liters of rain per square meter

The states of Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania were also affected by the storm, while the weather service issued a flash flood warning for Virginia. No casualties were initially reported.

According to the weather service, between 38 and 45 liters of rain per square meter fell in just under two hours in some parts of New York, while up to 150 liters per square meter were measured locally in New Jersey. The sewage system was unable to cope with the enormous amounts of water.

With material from Keystone-sda.