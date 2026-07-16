The “New York Times” is fighting subpoenas issued to several of its journalists. They are “abusive and improper” and “were obtained in bad faith to punish the ‘Times’ for its reporting,” said the newspaper’s attorney, David McCraw, according to a statement. The newspaper has therefore filed a motion in court to have the subpoenas quashed.

According to the *New York Times*, several of its journalists received subpoenas last week from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan after they reported on alleged safety concerns regarding Donald Trump’s new presidential aircraft. The reporters are reportedly expected to testify before a grand jury.

According to the newspaper, the summonses were based solely on an unspecified alleged violation of federal criminal law. In some cases, they were personally delivered to the individuals’ residences by federal officials.

Spotlight on the Presidential Plane

Citing anonymous sources, the four journalists had reported that Trump, on the advice of the Secret Service, had flown from the NATO summit in Turkey to the British air base at Mildenhall on the old Air Force One. According to the report, this was due to security concerns. There, he transferred to the new aircraft, a gift from Qatar.

In a separate report, the newspaper wrote that the new aircraft does not yet have all the security and defense systems of the previous presidential plane. The government and Trump himself denied that security concerns were the reason for the change in aircraft.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has been cracking down on the media. Earlier this year, the Department of Justice had already attempted to compel journalists from the *Wall Street Journal* and the *Washington Post* to testify in investigations into news reports. After legal challenges from the media outlets, these subpoenas were later withdrawn.