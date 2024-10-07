Medicine at the start - The Nobel Prize competition begins - Gallery Who will receive this beautiful medal in the Medicine category this year? Image: Keystone Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their fundamental work on mRNA technology, which has enabled the incredibly rapid development of coronavirus vaccines. Image: Keystone The winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine will be announced here on Monday. Image: Keystone Medicine at the start - The Nobel Prize competition begins - Gallery Who will receive this beautiful medal in the Medicine category this year? Image: Keystone Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their fundamental work on mRNA technology, which has enabled the incredibly rapid development of coronavirus vaccines. Image: Keystone The winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine will be announced here on Monday. Image: Keystone

Last year's Nobel Prize in Medicine went to two researchers who paved the way for the extremely rapid development of coronavirus vaccines. Who will win the prestigious prize next?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following last year's award to pioneers of coronavirus vaccine development, the next Nobel Prize winners in medicine will be announced today, Monday.

The Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce at 11.30 a.m. at the earliest to whom it will award the prestigious prize this year.

The Nobel Peace Prize will then be awarded on Friday - it is the only Nobel Prize that is not awarded in the Swedish capital Stockholm, but in the Norwegian capital Oslo. Show more

Following last year's award to pioneers in coronavirus vaccine development, the next winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine will be announced today, Monday. The Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce at 11.30 a.m. at the earliest to whom it will award the prestigious prize this year.

The announcement in the Physiology or Medicine prize category traditionally heralds the start of the annual Nobel Prize season. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Nobel Prize winners in the Physics and Chemistry categories will be chosen, before the Nobel Prize for Literature follows on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will then be awarded on Friday - it is the only Nobel Prize that is not awarded in the Swedish capital Stockholm, but in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will follow in Stockholm at the beginning of next week. It is the only award that is not based on the will of dynamite inventor and prize donor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896).

One or more laureates possible

According to Nobel's will, the Nobel Prizes are intended to honor those who have made the greatest contribution to humanity in the individual categories in the previous year. They can go to a single laureate or up to three at the same time. In the science categories in particular, it is often the case that several prizewinners are honored together, for example those who have conducted research in the same subject area.

Since the first award in 1901, a total of 227 people have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine, including 13 women. Last year, it went to Hungarian-born biochemist Katalin Karikó and US immunologist Drew Weissman. They received it for their fundamental work on mRNA technology, which has enabled the incredibly rapid development of coronavirus vaccines. In the view of the Nobel Committee for Medicine, Karikó and Weissman's work has helped to develop vaccines at an unprecedented pace, contain a devastating pandemic and save millions of lives.

All Nobel Prizes are traditionally presented on the anniversary of Nobel's death on December 10. This year's awards are once again endowed with eleven million Swedish kronor (just under 970,000 euros) per category. If two laureates share the award, the prize money is divided between them.

dpa