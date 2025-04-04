The Dutch discounter Action is shaking up the non-food business in Switzerland. Fabian Strauch/dpa

The Dutch non-food discounter Action is celebrating its premiere in Switzerland on April 5. The company is launching in the Zurich Unterland with low prices and a weekly changing product range - further stores are already being planned.

Samuel Walder

The Dutch discounter Action is expanding into Switzerland and will open its first store in the Parkallee shopping center in Bachenbülach ZH on 5 April 2025. A second store in Martigny VS is also being planned.

The allure: "Award-winning products", "Always 1500 products for under CHF 2", "150 new products every week", "more responsibility and sustainability." This is how "Action" advertises itself.

What is Action?

Action was founded in 1993 in Enkhuizen, the Netherlands, and has since developed into the fastest growing retail chain in Europe. The company operates over 2,600 stores in 13 European countries and employs around 85,000 people.

"Action" is a discounter that does not sell food - in other words, a non-food discounter.

Product range and prices - what can you buy?

The Action range comprises around 6,000 products in 14 categories, including decoration, DIY, toys, office supplies, multimedia, household goods and personal care.

It is striking that two thirds of the range changes regularly and 150 new products are added every week. The company advertises that it always offers 1,500 products for less than 2 francs.

Locations in Switzerland

Following the opening of the first store in Bachenbülach ZH, further locations are planned in Switzerland. A few weeks later, on April 24, the second store will open in Martigny in Valais. But this is just the beginning: Action is planning to continuously expand its branch network throughout Switzerland.

Jobs for branches in Olten, Delémont and Basel are already being advertised on job portals such as Jobscout24. Opening dates for these cities have not yet been set, but the expansion plans are clearly ambitious.

Impact on the Swiss retail trade

The arrival of Action could intensify competition in the Swiss retail sector. Customers will benefit from an expanded offering and potentially lower prices, while established retailers will have to adapt their strategies to remain competitive.