The number of people participating in vocational rehabilitation programs under the disability insurance system rose again last year. Mental health conditions remained the most common cause of disability in 2025, particularly among young people.

The costs of vocational rehabilitation measures also rose compared to the previous year. Pictured is a statement from the Swiss Disability Insurance (IV). (Archive)

About 61,000 people participated in vocational integration programs, the Federal Social Insurance Office (BSV) announced on Monday. This is 3,300 more than in 2024 and more than three times as many as in 2008. The costs for these measures totaled 979 million Swiss francs in 2025, representing an increase of nearly 10 percent compared to the previous year (892 million Swiss francs). In addition, 37,000 people received daily allowances totaling 780 million Swiss francs.

Mental illnesses remained the most common cause of disability in 2025 as well. They accounted for 55 percent of cases among recipients of reintegration measures. Among adolescents and young adults, this proportion was as high as 64 percent. This was followed by diseases of the bones and musculoskeletal system at 14 percent, congenital disorders at 12 percent, and accidents at 8 percent.

New applications to the IV have also risen. In 2024, 64,000 people applied for vocational integration or a pension, the report added. Since 2008, this represents an increase of nearly 59 percent. Applications have risen particularly sharply among those under 35; in this age group, they have more than doubled since 2008.

Success Rates Slightly Improved

Last year, more than 41,000 people completed a vocational reintegration process, according to the BSV. Of these, approximately 19,200 people—or 47 percent—found employment in the primary labor market. Another 17 percent were deemed fit to return to work but were still unemployed. For approximately 14,900 people—or 34 percent—reintegration was not yet possible or could not be achieved for various reasons. According to the BSV, these results were slightly better than in the previous year.

An assessment of the situation one year after the measures were completed also showed a positive trend, the report added. Of the approximately 23,000 people who completed the program in 2023, 13,600—or 58 percent—were earning an income without receiving a pension one year later.

Disability insurance is guided by the principle of “reintegration before a pension.” This focus was reinforced by legislative revisions in 2008, 2012, and 2022.