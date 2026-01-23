The U.S. is battling a measles outbreak. Last year, the number of cases rose to a record high. That level has already been surpassed in July.

Health The number of measles cases in the U.S. is at its highest level in 35 years

The number of measles cases in the U.S. has risen to its highest level in decades. More than 2,300 cases across 45 states have already been documented this year, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. According to the data, this is already more than in all of 2025. At that time, the CDC reported 2,289 cases—and even that was more than in the preceding decades.

In 2000, the disease had actually been considered eradicated in the United States. Since then, there had only been sporadic, minor outbreaks. Over the past year and a half, however, there have been more cases than in the previous 25 years combined.

In Canada, the United States’ North American neighbor, measles had been declared eradicated in 1998. Because the country is also struggling with major outbreaks, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revoked its eradication status last fall. The United States now faces a similar situation.

In the U.S., the states most affected so far this year include South Carolina, Utah, Texas, Florida, and Arizona. More than half of the infections were among children and adolescents, and more than 90 percent of those affected were unvaccinated.

Criticism of Health Secretary Kennedy

Last year, two children in Texas and a man in New Mexico died after contracting measles. Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases and can be life-threatening in extreme cases.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing criticism due to the rising number of measles cases. He has repeatedly expressed doubts about the value of vaccinations.