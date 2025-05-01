Probably the oldest person in the world, the Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, has died at the age of 116. This was announced by her order in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Wednesday (local time). According to the Gerontology Research Group, Lucas had been considered the oldest person in the world since December, following the death of Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, who also lived to be 116. Lucas was born in Brazil in 1908.
According to the media, the nun was a fan of the Sport Club Internacional football club in Porto Alegre. The club paid tribute to her in a post with a photo on the X platform. They celebrated her "legacy of spirituality and compassion" and wished her friends and family strength, they said.
According to the Gerontology Research Group, Ethel Caterham from the United Kingdom is now the oldest person in the world.