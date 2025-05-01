ARCHIVE - Illustration - Two elderly people holding hands. Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa Keystone

Born in 1908, died in 2025: with the death of Inah Canabarro Lucas, the world has not only lost its oldest person, but also a woman with an eventful century of life.

The Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, the oldest person in the world according to the Gerontology Research Group, has died at the age of 116.

Lucas was born in 1908 and was known for her spirituality and her enthusiasm for the Porto Alegre football club Internacional.

Following her death, the British woman Ethel Caterham is now the oldest living person in the world. Show more

Probably the oldest person in the world, the Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, has died at the age of 116. This was announced by her order in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Wednesday (local time). According to the Gerontology Research Group, Lucas had been considered the oldest person in the world since December, following the death of Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, who also lived to be 116. Lucas was born in Brazil in 1908.

According to the media, the nun was a fan of the Sport Club Internacional football club in Porto Alegre. The club paid tribute to her in a post with a photo on the X platform. They celebrated her "legacy of spirituality and compassion" and wished her friends and family strength, they said.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, Ethel Caterham from the United Kingdom is now the oldest person in the world.