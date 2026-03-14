Sensitive secrets in your head? Portrait of Major General William Neil McCasland. US Air Force

There is no trace of Neil McCasland: the former Major General of the US Air Force from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been missing since February 27. Because the 68-year-old used to research UFOs and space weapons, there is great excitement.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On February 27, 68-year-old former Major General Neil McCasland disappears in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The case soon attracts national attention because McCasland was involved in secret space weapons and UFO projects during his active career.

While some believe that McCasland is guarding sensitive information, his wife considers his knowledge to be outdated.

In the meantime, the FBI has been called in. However, there is no trace of McCasland. Show more

It was the Albuquerque Journal (AJ) that first reported on the case on March 1: "Retired commander of [Air Force Base] Kirtland reported missing since Friday," headlines the local newspaper from the state of New Mexico.

William Neil McCasland was last seen in Albuquerque in the late morning of February 27, writes the AJ: It is not known what the 68-year-old was wearing, nor what his destination might have been. "Due to his medical issues, authorities are concerned for his safety," explained Deanna Aragon, the sheriff's spokeswoman.

The former major general had once worked for the Phillips Research Site on the local Kirtland base and for the Air Force Research Laboratory in the US state of Ohio, it continues - in addition to the request for information on his whereabouts. These have not materialized, so the sheriff's office will be contacting the public again on March 6.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said the following about the search for ex-Major General McCasland: "It is not fitting for Neil that he has had no contact with his family and friends for so long, but we have not given up hope." Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

But there is still no sign of the ex-general. Instead, the nationally read media are now pouncing on the case. The reason: during his time in the Air Force, McCasland was responsible for unidentified flying objects, i.e. UFOs. Today, however, people talk about unidentified aerial phenomena, i.e. UAPs.

"Most sensitive secrets in the head"

The right-wing station "News Nation" reported on March 10 that McCasland had supervised secret projects for space weapons at the Wright-Patterson base near the city of Dayton during his time in Ohio. Rumor has it that this is also the place where material allegedly found in Roswell, New Mexico, was examined.

78 years ago…



July 3, 1947 an alleged UFO crashed near Roswell, NM



July 8, 1947 RAAF issued press release claiming the military had recovered a "flying disc" near Roswell, NM



July 10, 1947 military officials walk back UFO recovery claim pic.twitter.com/Fw295r2yFZ — The Gary & Dino Show (@garyanddino) July 4, 2025

"The fact that General Neil McCasland has disappeared off the face of the earth represents a serious national security crisis for the United States of America. This man has some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head," "News Nation" intones.

Meanwhile, the FBI is also involved in the search, adds the liberal New York Times (NYT), adding that the general also had "a brief association with the UFO community" after his retirement as an unpaid consultant for an organization called To The Stars, which investigates sightings of UAPs.

ABC News: UFO Expert, Retired Air Force General Neil McCasland missing since Feb. 27



“During his career, he oversaw classified space weapons programs and was considered an expert on UFOs…



Clothing has been found near his home, but it’s unclear if that’s his.” pic.twitter.com/AEH8vu6XrA — UAP James (@UAPJames) March 9, 2026

Cell phone and glasses left behind, but revolver packed

While his disappearance is making headlines because of this background, the circumstances of the whole thing are quite peculiar. A local radio station reports that a handyman was at the McCaslands' home around 10 a.m. on Feb. 27. Around 11 a.m., his wife left for a doctor's appointment: When she returned, her husband was gone.

600 Albuquerque residents asked to share home security video to help find missing 'alien tech' general. "...William Neil McCasland, 68, ...vanished... from his home on Feb. 28.... Cops said McCasland left his phone behind when he... disappeared on foot..." nypost.com/2026/03/10/u...



[image or embed] — Progressive News Service (@prognews.bsky.social) 12. März 2026 um 01:56

McCasland did not take his cell phone or his glasses, the NYT adds. According to the sheriff's office, however, his hiking boots, wallet and .38 caliber revolver were missing.

The general's wife emphasized on Facebook that her husband did not suffer from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. They have searched for the missing man on foot, with drones, helicopters and various sniffer dogs - all to no avail. McCasland retired 13 years ago, the report continues.

"It is true that Neil had access to some top-secret programs and information during his time in the Air Force," writes his wife. But she also qualifies: "It seems quite unlikely that he was abducted to elicit very old secrets."