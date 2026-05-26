The occurrence of otters in Switzerland has been documented with increasing frequency since 2009. (archive picture) Keystone

The otter has returned to Switzerland. But whether this success will last depends on whether the renaturation of the waters is successfully pursued, as Pro Natura and Pro Lutra jointly announced on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There were several otter sightings in January 2026. On the 11th of the month, snow on the banks of the Aare in Selzach SO revealed traces of an otter - a first for 91 years in the canton of Solothurn. On January 15, a wildlife surveillance camera filmed an otter swimming in the Linthkanal GL, according to the report. Individual animals, including juveniles, have also been spotted in the cantons of Graubünden, Bern, St. Gallen, Ticino, Lucerne and Zurich.

The last otter was observed on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel in 1989. Since then, the animal had disappeared from Switzerland due to hunting, river development and environmental pollution. Despite its protection in 1952 and the ban on certain pollutants in 1986, the species could not be saved in Switzerland.

The protection of otters and their natural habitats abroad has facilitated the reintroduction of their populations and enabled these small marten-like animals to return to Switzerland via the Danube catchment area via the Inn GR.

Today, the semi-aquatic animal, which lives both in water and on land, needs sufficient fish stocks to survive in our latitudes. In Switzerland, however, two out of three fish species are threatened with extinction. Environmental organizations consider it essential to increase the renaturation of watercourses. At present, Switzerland is not even implementing half of the 50 kilometers of renaturation required by law each year.

World Otter Day on Wednesday

World Otter Day takes place on the last Wednesday in May. Events are held around the world to draw attention to the 15 species of otter and their habitat.

Otters are also celebrated in Switzerland on May 27. For example, there will be activities at the Muzoo zoo in La Chaux-de-Fonds NE. Those who prefer to stay at home have the opportunity to take part in a webinar about otter species.

https://prolutra.ch/projekte/agenda/