The suspect in the homicide in Faido, Ticino, is the victim’s ex-husband. The Ticino Cantonal Police announced this on Monday at a press conference. The man had visited the woman at the rehabilitation clinic prior to the crime.

The investigation into last Thursday's homicide in Faido, Ticino, is still ongoing. The focus is on the victim's ex-husband, who also died. (File photo)

Current The perpetrator in the homicide in Faido, Ticino, was the victim's ex-husband

Thanks to the clinic's video surveillance, it was determined that the man had visited his ex-wife for about an hour last Thursday, explained Alberto Marietta, captain of the criminal investigation division.

The two had been divorced for about 20 years. On Thursday evening, the woman was found on the hospital grounds with a gunshot wound to the head. She later died of her injuries at the hospital.

Police suspect that the explosion that occurred the day after the crime in the municipality of Leontica in the Blenio Valley was a trap. Three police officers from a special unit were injured in the explosion, and the suspected perpetrator was killed.