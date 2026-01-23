With the appeal hearing against former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz, one of Switzerland’s largest white-collar crime trials is once again in the spotlight. Here’s what the allegations are about and what the individual criminal charges entail.

Here's what it's all about Vincenz is facing an appeal trial on charges of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, bribery, and other offenses; the verdict is not yet final.

The district attorney's office accuses him of influencing corporate takeovers for his own benefit and of concealing conflicts of interest.

In addition, he is alleged to have used company funds for personal purposes and to have created documents to cover up his actions.

New evidence could affect the proceedings; the Supreme Court will determine its significance.

Starting Monday, blue News will be reporting live from the Zurich High Court. Summary created with

Pierin Vincenz, the former head of Raiffeisen, has been at the center of one of Switzerland’s largest white-collar crime cases for years. In August 2026, the Zurich High Court will hear the case again on appeal. Back in 2022, the District Court sentenced Vincenz to three years and nine months in prison on charges including fraud, multiple counts of aggravated breach of trust, and multiple counts of passive bribery. However, the verdict is not yet final. Following the guilty verdict in the first instance by the Zurich District Court, the defense, the prosecution, and the private plaintiffs have all filed appeals. Pierin Vincenz’s attorneys are seeking an acquittal. The prosecution was also not fully satisfied with the sentence and had sought significantly longer prison terms.

Vincenz and all the other defendants are still presumed innocent.

At the heart of the 355-page indictment are several transactions that Vincenz is alleged to have carried out during his time as head of Raiffeisen and a member of the board of directors of the credit card company Aduno. The prosecution accuses him of using his position to secure personal financial benefits for himself and his business partner, Beat Stocker—at the expense of the companies for which he worked.

But what exactly is he accused of, and what do the charges mean? blue News explains the key points of the case.

Aggravated breach of fiduciary duty

This is one of the most serious allegations against Vincenz.

What does this criminal offense entail?

Anyone who manages a company or administers its assets is obligated to act in the company’s best interests. If someone exploits their position and intentionally causes financial harm to the company, this may constitute breach of trust. “Aggravated” means that the case is classified as particularly serious—for example, due to the amount of the loss or because the perpetrator is alleged to have abused their position of trust.

What are the charges against Vincenz?

According to the public prosecutor’s office, Vincenz is alleged to have held undisclosed stakes in companies that were later acquired by Raiffeisen or Aduno. Because these stakes were not disclosed, he is alleged to have personally profited from the sales, even though he was simultaneously responsible for the transactions on the buyer’s side. The companies Investnet and Commtrain are of particular focus. Investnet is a Swiss private-equity firm for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that seeks succession solutions and finances companies. Commtrain was a smaller company based in eastern Switzerland that, among other things, sold credit card terminals.

Fraud

What does this criminal offense entail?

Under criminal law, fraud occurs when someone uses deception to induce others to hand over property or suffer financial loss.

What are the charges?

The prosecution believes that Vincenz and his business partner deliberately concealed their financial interests. As a result, members of the board of directors and decision-making bodies were unable to assess the company’s business operations independently. As a result, the companies made purchasing decisions that they might not have made had they been fully informed.

Passive Bribery

What does this criminal offense entail?

Passive bribery occurs when a person in a leadership position accepts benefits in order to influence their professional decisions in favor of others.

What does the indictment allege against Vincenz?

According to the indictment, Vincenz is alleged to have accepted benefits of monetary value related to his professional position. Benefits of monetary value are services or perks with financial value from which someone benefits personally, such as gifts, trips, or corporate shareholdings. The District Court found this charge to be proven in 2022. This point is being reexamined in the appeal proceedings.

Embezzlement

What does this criminal offense entail?

It involves money or assets that someone has been entrusted with and subsequently uses for their own purposes.

What are the charges against Vincenz?

The prosecution accuses Vincenz of using some of the company's funds for personal expenses. According to the indictment, these include, among other things, travel, private legal fees, and visits to cabarets and strip clubs, which are alleged to have been charged to Raiffeisen as business expenses.

Document Forgery

What does this criminal offense entail?

Forgery occurs when documents are created or altered to misrepresent legally significant facts.

What are the charges against Vincenz?

The prosecution accuses Vincenz of using or creating documents in connection with various business transactions that allegedly concealed the actual financial circumstances. In other words, he is alleged to have forged documents. The allegations will be reexamined during the appeal proceedings.

Unfair Competition

What does this criminal offense entail?

The law prohibits business practices that unfairly disadvantage or deceive competitors or business partners.

What is the charge?

The prosecution alleges that Vincenz violated the principles of fair competition and sound corporate governance through his secret self-interest.

New Debate Over Investnet

New documents have come to light shortly before the appeal trial. In 2022, the Zurich District Court concluded that Vincenz and Stocker held hidden stakes in the PE firm and unlawfully profited from the sale of Investnet to Raiffeisen. According to the NZZ am Sonntag, chats, emails, and draft contracts suggest that the 2.9 million Swiss francs may have been a loan from Beat Stocker to Pierin Vincenz for the purchase of a home in Ticino. The District Court deemed the claim that it was a loan to be a defensive assertion.

These documents were submitted as new motions to introduce evidence. It is up to the Superior Court to decide whether they will influence the judgment.

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