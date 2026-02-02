Bad news for hay fever sufferers: hazel and alder pollen fly off as soon as the sun shines. (archive picture) Keystone

The pollen season is in the starting blocks. As soon as the sun shines and the temperature rises above five degrees, the pollen will start flying in the coming days.

People with pollen allergies should already take their medication and monitor the situation, the Swiss Allergy Center announced today: The first hazel pollen was already measured sporadically and locally in December.

The pollen count is currently increasing. According to the Allergy Center, people with hazel allergies are likely to feel the current strain particularly in Ticino and increasingly in the Swiss Plateau.

"The cold and rain are currently slowing down the pollen count. As soon as it gets milder, the load increases rapidly - especially on sunny afternoons," said allergy center expert Roxane Guillod to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Alder has also already started to bloom.

Pollen season in January becomes the new normal

In some cities, purple alder has been planted in recent years in addition to the native alder species black alder, gray alder and green alder. This species blooms earlier than the native species, according to the Allergy Center.

The pollen of purple alder has already been detected in December. From an allergological point of view, this tree species is therefore not recommended, as it prolongs the duration of exposure for allergy sufferers.

However, according to Guillod, the fact that the pollen season starts in January is becoming "the new normal". A shift of the pollen season to January has been observed for several years now.

Anyone who is currently sneezing but does not know whether it is a cold or an allergy should undergo a test, the center advises.