The hazel blossoms particularly early in the year. (archive picture) sda

The first hazel pollen is likely to fly in the next few days. People with pollen allergies should monitor the situation and take any necessary medication, advises the Swiss Allergy Center (aha!).

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2025 pollen season begins with the appearance of hazel pollen in Ticino and the Swiss Plateau. Alder pollen is also a problem.

Allergy sufferers are expected to feel the first symptoms at the weekend, as reported by the Allergy Center in a press release.

Those affected should start taking prescribed medication and take preventative measures in their everyday lives. Show more

The 2025 pollen season is back and people with a hazel allergy are likely to feel the effects this weekend. Temperatures are rising and the sun is shining again.

The hazel pollen is on the move in Ticino and probably also increasingly on the Swiss Plateau, which marks the start of the pollen season. "A normal time," explains Roxane Guillod from the Allergy Center (aha!). This is also confirmed by Regula Gehrig, biometeorologist at Meteo Switzerland: "This year, the changeable and sometimes frosty-cold weather prevented the hazel bushes from blossoming early, so we are within the normal range." This is positive for nature and also brings some relief to allergy sufferers.

Hazel and alder pollen a burden for allergy sufferers

In addition to hazel pollen, alder pollen is also a problem for allergy sufferers. There are three native alder species in Switzerland, and purple alder has also been planted in many towns and cities. These flower earlier than the native species. "The purple alders release pollen around Christmas, which can trigger hay fever in allergy sufferers," explains Roxane Guillod. A double challenge for allergy sufferers.

Anyone who is allergic to hazel and alder pollen should not hesitate to start taking the prescribed medication, usually antihistamines. The Allergy Center also advises taking preventative measures in everyday life to alleviate symptoms. These include wearing sunglasses, airing the living room only briefly and washing your hair in the evening to remove pollen that has accumulated during the day.

The pollen count can be tracked via the website pollenundallergie.ch and the Pollen News app, according to the statement.