In the fight against the quagga mussel, researchers are relying on scaly allies: fish that eat mussels. A study is to show whether they can stop the mussel invasion.

An inconspicuous introduced freshwater mussel is spreading in Lake Constance. Starting on Wednesday, researchers will conduct a three-year study to investigate whether certain fish can stop the invasion of the quagga mussel. The harmless-sounding animal is developing into an ecological and economic problem.

Lake Constance is an important source of drinking water for millions of people. The mussels clog pipes and filters by attaching themselves en masse to the inner walls. According to the Lake Constance Water Supply, the larvae of the quagga mussels swim into the pipes and settle as mussels on and in the extraction pipes and pumping systems. The invaders therefore have no influence on the quality of the water.

The result: expensive cleaning work and rising costs for the water suppliers - which could ultimately end up with the consumers. Suppliers want to invest more than four billion euros in infrastructure in the coming decades, also to make the systems quagga-proof.

Ecosystem and fisheries

The mussels change the food chain in the lake by filtering enormous quantities of plankton from the water and binding nutrients at the bottom of the lake. This deprives fish such as whitefish of their most important food source. For professional fishermen, this means declining catches.

Although the mussels make the water clearer, this apparent advantage is deceptive: the lack of nutrients can upset the ecological balance - and therefore also the stability of the lake, said Alexander Brinker, Head of the Fisheries Research Center in Langenargen.

Tourism, from which the Lake Constance region also lives, is also feeling the effects of the mussel plague. Masses of sharp-edged shells collect on the shore, which can cut open bathers' feet.

Geothermal energy

Captains also have to struggle: anchors and hulls are infested and have to be cleaned again and again. Many Swiss cantons have introduced compulsory boat cleaning to prevent the introduction and discharge of alien species.

This does not yet exist around Lake Constance. Such a measure has long been called for by scientists and discussed at the International Lake Constance Conference, at which the countries and cantons around the lake regularly coordinate their efforts.

In plants that use lake water, mussels get stuck in pipes and jeopardize operations. This can lead to higher maintenance costs and technical risks.

What could a solution look like?

The mussels, which are around four centimetres long, were probably introduced around ten years ago on boats to which they had attached themselves. Since then, they have spread rapidly: in 2022, the Fisheries Research Centre counted an average of around 4,000 quagga mussels per square meter in Lake Constance - in some places there were significantly more.

The mussel owes its name to the extinct zebra quagga from South Africa because its striped shells are reminiscent of the animal's fur.

The hope in the fight against the quagga mussel now lies with carp-like fish - and roach in particular. According to the Fisheries Research Center, they can crack the mussels with their teeth, spit out the shells and eat the insides.

According to the researchers, there are currently too few mussel-eating fish in the lake for natural regulation. Why the required fish density is lacking despite the mussel supply and how it can be promoted is now to be scientifically investigated.