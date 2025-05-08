Luxury yachts in Monaco: according to a new study, the richest people are largely responsible for global warming. Keystone/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A study clearly shows the correlation between wealth and man-made global warming. According to the study, the richest ten percent are responsible for two thirds of global warming.

For the first time, a study has been published that shows the connection between private wealth and extreme climate events. The ten richest percent of the world are responsible for two thirds of global warming since 1990, the authors of the study explained on Wednesday. "The ecological footprints of the richest people are directly linked to climate impacts," said lead author Sarah Schöngart, a scientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH).

Compared to the global average, for example, the richest one percent of the world's population contributed 26 times more to century heatwaves, as the study published in the scientific journal "Nature" shows. Emissions from the wealthiest ten percent in China and the United States - which together are responsible for almost half of global carbon pollution - each led to a two- to three-fold increase in heat extremes.

Progressive taxes called for

Schöngart and her colleagues combined economic data and climate simulations to track emissions from different income groups around the world and examine their impact on specific weather extremes. The scientists also pointed out that financial investments, as well as lifestyle and personal consumption, have an impact on emissions production.

Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, one of the lead authors of the study, emphasized: "If climate policy does not address the overwhelming responsibility of the wealthiest members of our society, it risks missing out on one of the most powerful levers we have to reduce future damage". Owners of capital could be held accountable for their impact on the climate through progressive taxes that increase in line with wealth, Schleussner explained.

General tax burdens low incomes

Previous studies have shown that taxing asset-based emissions is fairer than a general carbon tax, which tends to burden lower income earners.

Last year, Brazil, which hosted a G20 summit, called for the introduction of a two percent tax on the net wealth of people with assets of more than one billion US dollars. Although the heads of state and government of the G20 countries announced that they would "work together to ensure that very wealthy individuals are effectively taxed", no corresponding measures have been adopted to date.