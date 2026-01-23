Recently, there has been a spate of break-ins at gun shops in Switzerland. International gangs are usually behind these crimes. The crimes, committed mostly by young perpetrators, are part of a larger phenomenon that has also reached Switzerland.

Fedpol has recorded a total of 23 cases of break-ins or attempted break-ins at gun shops since January 2026 alone. (File photo)

The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) has recorded a total of 23 cases of break-ins or attempted break-ins at gun shops since January 2026 alone, according to a response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Fedpol has been noting an increase in such cases since last year.

What is striking here is that, according to police reports, in almost all cases the burglaries are carried out by gangs of thieves from other countries—particularly France—who then flee the scene.

According to Fedpol, thefts of luxury vehicles from garages have also been on the rise since 2025, parallel to the increase in gun thefts. In addition, there has been an increase in attempted and completed “homejackings,” particularly in the Geneva region.

According to Fedpol, these various crimes can be attributed to the phenomenon known as “Crime-as-a-Service” (CAAS). This is a method that French groups, in particular, are increasingly using as their modus operandi. According to Fedpol, “around 300–350 cases in Switzerland” since January 2026 can be attributed to the CAAS phenomenon, as stated in response to an inquiry.

According to Fedpol, the so-called “soldiers” who carry out the crimes are “mostly inexperienced minors or young adults with no direct ties to a criminal organization.”