The Bern-based self-service chain Rüedu has closed all of its stores. The heavily indebted company was unable to secure sufficient financing to continue operations.

Here's what it's all about Rüedu closed all of its remaining retail locations on Monday evening.

The search for new investor capital was unsuccessful.

The Board of Directors has filed a notice of insolvency with the Bern Regional Court. Summary created with

The Bern-based farm-to-table chain Rüedu has ceased operations effective immediately. All stores were closed at 10 p.m. on Monday, the company announced.

The board of directors filed a notice of insolvency with the Bern Regional Court and decided to temporarily suspend operations. The online media outlet “Hauptstadt".

Search for Investors Fails

Rüedu had been undergoing restructuring since March 2025. Additional capital from investors would have been necessary for the company to continue operating successfully.

Despite several discussions, the necessary funding could not be secured in time. Co-founder Tom Winter said they were “deeply saddened and disappointed” that they had been unable to successfully continue the show.

On its website, the company states: “It is with great regret that we must inform you that we are ceasing business operations effective immediately.” Anyone with claims against Rüedu should file them “with the appropriate bankruptcy office in accordance with legal requirements.”

About 20 locations affected

Rüedu operated about 20 self-service stores in the city and metropolitan area of Bern. At times, it also had branches in Zurich. These were housed in containers or permanent storefronts and were accessible around the clock.

According to the company, it had approximately 52,000 customers last year. Rüedu had previously closed some locations and attempted to return the business to profitability.