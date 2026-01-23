The SBB Fire and Emergency Response Team responds to approximately 10,000 calls per year throughout Switzerland. The team extinguishes fires on trains, evacuates people near the tracks, and addresses issues with damaged railroad crossings.

In the industrial area of Olten, smoke is rising from a stationary train. Shortly afterward, a red minibus bearing the words “Fire Department” pulls up, followed by a vehicle that resembles a tanker fire truck. Firefighters get out and, after a brief briefing, get to work. Later, the fire and rescue train rolls up and sprays water onto the train surrounded by smoke. Its tank holds 48,000 liters of water.

The SBB fire department and emergency response training area is located in Olten's industrial zone. This morning, team members are demonstrating to the media how a typical operation unfolds.

10,000 calls per year

The goal of the SBB Fire Department is to ensure the safety of passengers and the cargo transported by the railway company. The team responds to approximately 10,000 calls per year—for example, when passenger or freight trains are blocked, there is a fire near the tracks, or when animals or people are near the tracks.

There are 15 locations in Switzerland, where 340 employees work. Among other things, the fire department has 15 fire and rescue units, 15 first-response vehicles, and 50 additional road vehicles.

"The alert procedure is always the same," explains Daniel Zimmermann, Regional Manager for the Central District. A report of an incident is received by the operations control center, which then alerts the station. "We have to be on our way within five minutes."

Shifts last 24 hours

There are 28 people working in Olten, including site manager Bruno Gugelmann. “Our shifts last 24 hours,” he says. The barracks have bedrooms, common rooms, and offices.

He explains that the site’s area of operation varies. “We go as far as Solothurn, Brugg, and Sursee. But if the Basel site has an assignment, we go there, too.” That decision is made by the operations center in Bern, based on how best to ensure the safety of people and property.