The young mothers experienced sheer horror: their newborns were disposed of like garbage. Years after the first finds on the site of a demolished mother and child home, digging is underway again in Ireland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Ireland, a Catholic home for unwed mothers dumped hundreds of babies' and children's bodies in a sewage system.

The mass grave was discovered during a trial excavation in 2017.

Now the exhumation of almost 800 baby and child corpses has begun. Show more

The small, somewhat run-down playground could be in any other town. Swings, football goals, nothing special. But beneath the concrete and grass here, in Tuam in western Ireland, there is presumably evidence of the unspeakable horrors that mothers, especially those who were abandoned by their families, once had to endure. This week, work began on the search for almost 800 babies' and children's bodies.

As a first step, barriers were erected on the former site of a long since demolished mother and child home and further preparations were made. The actual excavations will take months - and will once again remind Ireland of its dark past.

The exhumation of hundreds of infants at the former mother and baby home in Tuam is due to begin in the coming weeks. Historian Catherine Corless, who uncovered the mass grave, says the 796 babies believed to be buried there will finally get justice. pic.twitter.com/DNqIWf9wXI — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) May 24, 2025

Newborns and infants were disposed of like garbage in the facility, which was run by nuns. Extramarital relationships and the babies born from them were despised at the time. The women practically lost their right to exist, even if they were rape victims.

Test excavations brought shocking results to light

The mass grave had already been discovered during a trial excavation in 2017. Human remains were found in "considerable quantities", as it was called at the time - foetuses and infants up to three years old. During the current excavation, as many as possible are to be identified by DNA tests and reburied.

Video from @AlisonMaryORE on TikTok with a bit of footage showing the preparatory stages getting underway.#MotherAndBabyHomes #Tuamhttps://t.co/iwmyvhRkEX — Daniel Loftus is working on #ProjectInfant. 🌳🔎 (@danielmloftus) June 16, 2025

Research by historian Catherine Corless in the years before the trial excavation had revealed that hundreds of children had died in the facility between 1925 and 1961 but had not been buried. It is believed that 796 infants and young children were disposed of in and around the sewage system.

"I'm very relieved," the Sky News channel quotes historian Corless as saying. "It's been a long journey." For a long time, she had not known what to do next. A permit for a systematic excavation had already been granted in 2018. "Many companies and officials wanted to keep the matter secret and just erect a monument," Corless told the Irish Times.

The suffering of Tuam is not an isolated case

A small section of the site already commemorates the dead. The lawn is lush green and the large numbers 7, 9 and 6 can be seen on the stonework. A small memorial plaque with two angels was placed next to the small gate. The nuns from St. Mary's Mother and Baby Home belonged to the Catholic order The Sisters of Bon Secours.

Tuam is not an isolated case. An independent report published at the beginning of 2021 revealed huge abuses in the country's state-controlled mother and baby homes run by religious organizations. Between 1922 and 1998, around 9,000 babies and children are said to have died in the facilities investigated. The unmarried women were exploited, sometimes kept like slaves.

The head of government at the time, Micheál Martin, who is now back in office, publicly apologized for the suffering. Irish church representatives also expressed their remorse. However, the process of coming to terms with the past is far from complete.