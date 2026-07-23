Tinka, a female Amur tiger, was euthanized at the Servion VD Zoo at the age of 23. According to the zoo, the big cat had recently been suffering increasingly from the effects of old age and the intense heat.

Winter 2009: Tinka, who was still a young tigress at the time, seems to be having fun in the snow. (Archive photo)

Tinka had been eating right up until the end and spending her days peacefully, the Servion Zoo announced on Thursday. In recent weeks, however, she had been moving less and less and had been losing strength. After consultations between the management, the care staff, and the veterinarian, it was decided to euthanize her and spare her unnecessary suffering.

At 23 years old, Tinka reached an exceptionally advanced age. In the wild, Amur tigers—or Siberian tigers—typically live to be 13 to 14 years old, while in zoos they live to be about 18 to 20 years old.

Tinka arrived in Servion in November 2004 at the age of one and a half. At first, she lived there with the tiger Zeus. Later, she shared her enclosure for many years with the tiger Oural, who died in November 2021.

New Pair of Tigers Planned

As a result, Servion Zoo no longer has any Siberian tigers. Following Ural's death, the coordinator of the European Conservation Breeding Program recommended that Tinka not be paired with a new male due to her advanced age.

However, zoo management plans to bring in another pair of tigers in the future. The first step will be to enlarge the indoor enclosures. The building permit application is scheduled to be made public in the fall. In a subsequent step, there are also plans to enlarge or double the size of the outdoor enclosure.

The zoo plans to apply to the European breeding program for a genetically compatible pair. The goal is to breed offspring that could potentially be released into the wild at a later date.

Threatened with extinction

The Amur tiger is considered critically endangered. According to the zoo, fewer than 750 of these animals remain in the wild.

However, thanks to conservation efforts, the population has recovered somewhat in recent decades. In the 1930s, uncontrolled hunting and habitat destruction had caused the population to plummet to a low of fewer than 50 animals in the wild.

This striped big cat is native to the Amur region in the Russian Far East and the neighboring northeastern part of China. With a head-body length of up to 290 centimeters and a weight of up to 325 kilograms for males, Siberian tigers are the largest big cats.

The Servion Wildlife Park has been keeping this species since 1981. In German-speaking Switzerland, animal lovers can admire Amur tigers at the Zurich Zoo and Walter Zoo in Gossau, SG. The Basel Zoo has not kept tigers since 1999.