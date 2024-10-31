  1. Residential Customers
Criticism for sounding the alarm too late The situation in Spain is this devastating

Stéphanie Süess

31.10.2024

Severe flooding has shaken the Spanish region of Valencia. According to official figures, at least 95 people have lost their lives. Videos on "X" show the extent of the situation.

31.10.2024, 14:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After heavy rainfall in many parts of Spain, several people have lost their lives.
  • The situation is particularly bad in popular tourist areas.
  • Authorities reject criticism that the alarm was raised too late.
Severe storms have claimed at least 95 lives in Spain. Many more people are missing. Bridges collapsed, cars were swept away and the power supply was interrupted.

The Valencia region was hit particularly hard. Storm Dana caused unbelievable destruction. People were swept out of their lives by the masses of water.

Flash floods in SpainAuthorities reject criticism of late alerts +++ At least 95 dead in floods

At the same time, head of government Carlos Mazón rejected criticism that the population had been warned too late about the masses of water. The first warnings had already been issued on Sunday.

Videos on "X" show the situation in the regions of Spain. Rivers burst their banks, houses and fields were flooded.

