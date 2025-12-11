The situation is escalating on the border with Thailand - in Cambodia, countless people are once again setting off for the hinterland and seeking shelter in temporary camps - without knowing whether they will be able to return. Donald Trump wants to mediate - but the hoped-for peace fails to materialize.

Christian Thumshirn

The dispute over the border between Thailand and Cambodia has been simmering for decades and is now escalating again: villages are being evacuated, people are being taken to improvised camps, a young mother with a baby tells of panic, crowded streets and the fear of never returning to her home.

At the same time, Donald Trump once again presents himself as a crisis solver: with a single phone call, he announces, he wants to stop the fighting and save the crumbling ceasefire.

Our video explainer shows how an old conflict suddenly becomes a daily struggle for survival for the population.

