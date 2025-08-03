The body odor of fertile women calms men, according to a study. (archive picture) Keystone

Certain body odors of women in their fertile cycle phase have a stress-reducing effect on men. This was shown by a research team from the University of Tokyo in a new study.

For the study published in the journal "iScience ", the researchers analyzed odor samples from 21 women in different cycle phases and identified three substances that occurred more frequently during the most fertile days - including (E)-Geranylacetone.

These were presented to male volunteers in combination with a neutral carrier odor. The men rated the samples from the fertile phase as significantly more pleasant than control samples.

In addition, saliva analyses showed that the concentration of the stress marker α-amylase decreased measurably upon contact with these odors - an indication of physiological stress reduction.

Olfactory effect of the woman on the man on fertile days. Touhara et al.

According to the authors of the study, the results indicate a subtle emotional effect of the fragrances investigated, for example in the sense of short-term relaxation. Whether these effects also influence social relationships was not investigated in the study.

The research team led by Professor Kazushige Touhara also points out that it is known that the composition of underarm odor is partly influenced by genetic factors and that the perception of body odor is also influenced by the cultural context. Further studies should therefore also be carried out outside the Japanese population.