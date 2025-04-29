Not the most sensible form of mobility when going out: e-scooter in Zurich. (archive picture) Keystone

The number of accidents involving electric scooters is rising. According to police statistics, 86 percent of them are self-inflicted. One cause is alcohol. Young adults are often at the wheel - especially at night. A study has clarified why this is the case.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The study conducted by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) focused on the question of why young adults use e-scooters at night in particular, as the school and Axa Insurance announced on Tuesday. The Axa Prevention Foundation supported the two-year research project.

The results show that the young people actually act in accordance with the rules and are aware of the risks and legal requirements. However, the decision to ride an e-scooter at night often depends on the situation.

Not a rational decision

This includes, for example, waiting times for public transport that are perceived as too long, longer walking distances or the availability of scooters. The decision to ride is therefore not driven by knowledge and insight, but by the desire to get around quickly, the report continued.

The researchers also identified a strong influence in the social environment, whether positive or negative. People who travel with a group that prefers to use public transport are less likely to get on one of the electric scooters. If, on the other hand, the others in the group use the scooter, they are more likely to decide to do so.

Think before you go out

According to the data, there are new approaches to accident prevention. Instead of relying on laws that are difficult to monitor, prevention should simplify the decision for a safer solution to the transportation problem.

Prevention measures should therefore not be based on general risk education, but should influence the decision-making situation in a targeted manner. According to the study's proposals, the mobility decision must be accompanied at an earlier stage.

Ideally, this should happen before going out. According to the study, people who think about their return journey while sober are less prone to making spontaneous and potentially risky decisions.