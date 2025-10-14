The studio of Joseph H. Pilates in New York. Screenshot Instagram/ @josephpilates

Today, Pilates is synonymous with a trendy lifestyle - but the method originated in a British prison camp. The story behind the trend sport.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pilates was developed by the German Joseph Pilates in a British internment camp during the First World War.

His observations of animals gave rise to the "Contrology" method, as he called his technique.

Together with his partner Clara, he later opened a studio in New York, which they both ran until their deaths. Show more

Pilates is often associated with the aesthetically perfect lifestyle of the "clean girls": Designer leggings from Lululemon, matcha latte or lemon water in hand, a scented candle in the background and hair tied tightly into a plait. Those who take part in the trend sport are probably also in a good financial position. A group lesson costs an average of 30 to 50 francs.

But the origins of Pilates could hardly be more contradictory. The sport was developed during the First World War, in a prison camp, by Joseph Hubert Pilates, a German sportsman.

Pilates was born in Mönchengladbach, Germany, in 1880. As a child, he was often ill and his body was rather weak. Nevertheless, he was enthusiastic about many sports. He was particularly fascinated by how precise movements could be performed with concentration - and how conscious control of the body could in turn influence the mind. He also recognized the important role that breathing plays in body control.

Joseph H. Pilates. Screenshot Instagram/ @mr_josephpilates_memoirs

In 1912, Pilates finally traveled to England to become a boxer. With the outbreak of the First World War, he was interned with other German citizens on the Isle of Man, in the Knockaloe prison camp.

"Why are cats so lively and in such good shape?"

Pilates spoke toSports Illustratedin 1962 about his time on the Isle of Man. He spoke about the monotonous life there and how he observed the progressive physical and mental deterioration of his fellow prisoners. "There was nothing to see except the odd hungry cat chasing a mouse or a bird," he told the magazine. He had noticed that every stray cat in the camp had more energy than the prisoners.

"Why are the cats so lively and in such good shape, while the humans become paler, weaker and more apathetic with each passing day, just waiting to catch a cold or sprain their ankle so they can just give up?" he asked himself.

According to Pilates himself, he began to observe animals closely and study their movements in detail. Eventually, he came to the realization that their secret lay in the continuous stretching movements they apparently performed throughout the day.

His first test subjects were his fellow inmates

So he developed an exercise program called "Contrology", which was designed to stretch and strengthen human muscles. His first training equipment included hospital beds, mattresses and bed springs. He also used cloths and ropes for his training.

According to Pilates, his first test subjects were his fellow inmates - and their progress was immediately visible. Joseph Pilates told "Sports Illustrated" at the time that they were "in better physical condition after the war than before."

Joseph Pilates teaching. Screenshot Instagram/ @josephpilates

Pilates was released from the camp in March 1919. The then 36-year-old returned to Germany for the first time - where exercise remained his main activity. For a time, he is also said to have helped the Hanover police with physical training, as well as dancers who were struggling with physical ailments.

Dancer and modern dance pioneer Hanya Holm incorporated many of Pilates' exercises into her modern dance program - and they are still part of the so-called "Holm Technique" today.

The first studio in New York

When Joseph Pilates was finally in his early forties, he set off for New York in 1926. On board the ship, he met a German woman and nurse named Clara Zeuner, and the two became a couple and business partners. A year later, the two opened the Joseph H. Pilates Universal Gymnasium at 939 Eight Avenue - the first studio for Contrology. The studio remained at this address for over 40 years.

Joseph H. Pilates' original mat program comprised around 40 exercises, which he summarized in his book "Return to Life through Contrology". The exercises are performed in a fixed sequence and form the core of the method.

In the early 1960s, Joe and Clara trained numerous New York dancers. George Balanchine was also one of their students. Balanchine brought the tradition of classical Russian ballet to the USA and founded the New York City Ballet together with Lincoln Kirsten. He also invited Pilates to teach the young ballet dancers of the New York City Ballet.

But Pilates was not only popular in New York, it was also gaining popularity outside the city. "In dance classes across the United States, hundreds of young students loosen up their bodies every day with an exercise they know as 'a pilates' - without realizing that this word has a capital P and goes back to a living, breathing namesake," wrote the New York Herald Tribune in 1964.

Students developed the method further

Pilates created his own exercise program for each individual client and even developed new exercises for each person. He continued practicing into old age and wrote several books about his technique.

Joseph Pilates died of emphysema in 1967 at the age of 83. He did not leave a will, nor did he specify who should carry on his life's work. After his death, his wife Clara took over the studio in New York and taught there for another ten years - until her death.

After that, students kept the method alive: They opened their own studios, passed on their knowledge and continued to develop the training method. Over time, this gave rise to various Pilates styles that are still practiced today.