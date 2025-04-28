Attention pollen allergy sufferers: The grass pollen is already flying. Keystone

The grass pollen season has started early in Switzerland and is now reaching its peak - especially on warm days, the burden for hay fever sufferers increases significantly.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The grass pollen season in Switzerland started early due to the mild winter and peaks in May and June.

Around 70 percent of hay fever sufferers are allergic to grass pollen, which is particularly prevalent on warm, sunny days.

The Allergy Center recommends that allergy sufferers check the pollen forecast daily and take medication in good time. Show more

The strongest time of the pollen season has begun. After a short break due to the cool weather, grass pollen is now flying, as the Swiss Allergy Center announced on Monday. Around 70 percent of people with hay fever are allergic to it.

Especially on warm and sunny days, increasing amounts of grass pollen are on the move in the Swiss lowlands. At the same time, highly allergenic birch pollen is still in the air.

The Allergy Center (aha!) recommends that allergy sufferers check the pollen forecast daily and take hay fever medication in good time. Hay fever is often underestimated, emphasized the Allergy Center. If it is not treated, it can develop into asthma. The symptoms can also severely impair performance at school, training, sport or on stage.

Grass pollen on the move early

The 2025 grass pollen season got off to an early start in Switzerland due to the mild winter and spring, as Regula Gehrig from the Federal Office of Meteorology MeteoSwiss, which also operates the national pollen monitoring network, explained in the press release. The vegetation is one to two weeks ahead of the long-term average.

A brief cooler phase before Easter slowed down growth for a short time, but with rising temperatures, a rapid increase in grass pollen is now to be expected, Gehrig continued.

According to the private weather service Meteonews, temperatures will rise steadily over the course of the week. According to the forecasts, the risk of showers will only increase again next Sunday.

According to the Allergy Center, the grass pollen season lasts until late summer. The peak is in May and June.