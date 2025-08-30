100 years ago, the HMS M1 sank off Plymouth - once secret and dangerous. Equipped with a large cannon, it was far ahead of its time. You can see the spectacular footage of the wreck in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you 100 years ago, the HMS M1 sank after a collision, the entire crew perished and the submarine was long considered lost.

The M1 was uniquely equipped: a huge on-board cannon on a submarine that could engage targets at close range under water.

Diver Dominic Robinson and his team filmed the wreck for the first time to make the unusual design and technology visible for posterity. Show more

100 years ago, the HMS M1 sank off the British coast of Plymouth, a Royal Navy submarine that was unique thanks to its unusual technology.

It was never used for fear that the Germans would copy the design. Only now, a century later, has a team led by Briton Dominic Robinson dived to the wreck and documented it for posterity.

The sunken secret of the Royal Navy

The HMS M1 is considered a technical curiosity of the First World War: it combined a diesel-electric drive with a battleship cannon that could fire underwater. Reloading was only possible when submerged - a risky undertaking.

The footage of the diving operation now provides fascinating insights into an almost forgotten piece of naval history.

More videos from the department