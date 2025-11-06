On Thursday night, the moon was closer to the Earth than ever before in 2025, turning the full moon into a supermoon and appearing particularly large in the sky. People all over the world were able to marvel at it.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is particularly close to the Earth and therefore appears brighter.

Fascinating images of this natural spectacle were taken around the world. Show more

Last night, the moon shone brighter and appeared larger than it has ever been seen this year. The so-called supermoon was clearly visible throughout Switzerland and around the world. The natural spectacle captivated numerous night owls and amateur photographers.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon and the closest point of its orbit to the earth coincide. In this constellation, the moon appears up to around 14 percent larger and up to 30 percent brighter than a full moon at its closest point to the earth.

Our video shows just how spectacular this phenomenon looked around the globe with images from various cities - from the Vaud Alps to the airport in Chicago and the night sky in Mexico.

