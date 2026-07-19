New details have emerged about the DB employee who fell from a moving train after a drunk man shoved him against the door: The alleged perpetrator has a criminal record. He will not be held in pretrial detention for the time being.

Thrown from the train at 120 km/h The suspected perpetrator has a criminal record but will not be held in pretrial detention

Here's what it's all about During a ticket inspection, a scuffle breaks out in which a Deutsche Bahn security officer is thrown against the door and falls from the train, which is traveling at high speed.

The alleged perpetrator was under the influence of alcohol, has a criminal record, and is on probation.

The 26-year-old DB employee is in critical but stable condition and is being treated at the hospital. Summary created with

The investigation is continuing following the violent attack on a railroad employee, who fell from a moving regional train and sustained life-threatening injuries. A police spokesperson said there are currently no new developments.

According to the district attorney’s office, the 26-year-old security guard had been called, along with another colleague, to conduct a ticket inspection on Friday evening and was attacked by a 36-year-old man. After being punched and kicked, he reportedly fell from the regional train—which was traveling at about 120 kilometers per hour toward Karlsruhe—and sustained life-threatening injuries. According to earlier reports, his condition is stable but remains critical.

Why did the door open?

It remains unclear why the train door opened during the scuffle. A technical expert is to determine why the door gave way. Based on what is known so far, it may have been damaged during the altercation without anyone noticing.

The 36-year-old, who has a prior conviction for violent crimes and was on probation, was initially arrested after the incident. He is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. However, the Karlsruhe Municipal Court rejected a motion by the public prosecutor’s office to remand him in custody on charges of assault. The man was released. The court has not yet provided a rationale for its decision.

"We are doing everything we can to support the investigation," said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn. The train was impounded following the incident and is to be examined. According to Deutsche Bahn, normal service has resumed on the route.