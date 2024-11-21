The Swiss love SUVs - this is also clear from the new Comparis study. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

SUVs have become an integral part of Swiss roads: 56.2 percent of all new registrations in 2023 will be for these popular vehicles. But their increasing popularity also brings challenges.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The market share of SUVs has reached a new record high of 56.2% of all new registrations in 2023.

Models such as the Tesla Model Y and the Škoda Enyaq top the list.

SUVs take up more space, increase infrastructure costs and are more dangerous for other road users. Show more

Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are more popular than ever on Swiss roads. The share of chunky cars in new registrations rose to a record high of 56.2% in 2023. In 2010, the figure was still 16.9 percent. This is shown in the first SUV report from Comparis. "SUVs are popular. However, they also bring challenges with them, especially in urban areas," says Comparis mobility expert Adi Kolecic.

Over the last 13 years, the market share of SUVs has increased considerably: in 2010 it was still at 16.9 percent, in 2022 it exceeded the 50 percent mark. The study shows the annual development of the SUV share of new registrations in Switzerland.

"The continuing upward trend in SUV registrations shows that drivers continue to attach great importance to spaciousness and a raised seating position," explains Kolecic. Comparis also counts classic off-road vehicles (Toyota Landcruiser), pickup trucks (Ford Ranger) and crossover SUVs (Volkswagen T-Cross) among the SUVs.

German car brands and electric cars at the top

Audi takes the top spot for new SUV registrations in 2023. A total of 13,011 Audi SUVs were newly registered, with the Audi Q3 standing out as the most popular model. Škoda and BMW follow close behind with 12,736 and 11,932 newly registered SUVs respectively. Historically, it is mainly German car brands that occupy the top spots in the SUV rankings. Since 2019, however, the Czech manufacturer Škoda has consistently been in the top 5. This is mainly due to the great popularity of the Enyaq and Karoq models.

The best-selling SUV in 2023 is the Tesla Model Y, with the equally electric Škoda Enyaq in second place. This is not surprising, as the electric car segment is dominated by electric SUVs or crossovers. "Those who drive electrically usually choose an SUV. High-range small cars and compact models are still rare on the electric car market," says Adi Kolecic.

The analysis shows that compact vans and estate cars are increasingly adopting the design of SUVs. This is particularly evident among European manufacturers. For example, the Citroën C4 used to be considered an estate car, but today it is an SUV coupé. The Renault Espace, which is popular with families, switched from a van to an SUV in 2023. "The classic family car is a discontinued model. It is increasingly being replaced by SUVs," says the expert.

SUV boom brings challenges

However, the SUV boom has a downside: they take up more space and are often heavier than conventional cars. This not only leads to higher fuel consumption, but also to increased damage to the road infrastructure, which tends to increase renovation costs. In addition, there are increasing space problems in densely populated cities. This is why Paris, for example, has already introduced additional parking fees for heavy cars. Similar measures are now also being discussed in Swiss cities such as Basel and Zurich.

"SUVs are popular. However, they also bring challenges with them, especially in urban areas. The possible introduction of additional parking fees or restrictions for heavy vehicles could help to find a balance between the needs of SUV drivers and the spatial conditions in urban areas," says Kolecic. SUVs are also more dangerous for other road users than smaller cars. This is because they cause more insurance-related damage than lighter vehicles. The reason for this is the higher weight and body type of sport utility vehicles.