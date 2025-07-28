Better access for the Swiss abroad, easier voting and increased voter turnout: Respondents have high hopes for e-voting. (archive image) Keystone

In a survey conducted by the market research institute YouGov and Swiss Post, 78% of around 2000 respondents were in favor of the introduction of electronic voting in Switzerland. This as a supplement to voting by letter and at the ballot box.

Keystone-SDA SDA

77 percent of respondents aged between 18 and 74 from all parts of the country hoped that e-voting would improve access to voting for Swiss citizens living abroad, as Swiss Post reported on Monday.

73 percent of respondents also hoped that the introduction would make voting easier and 72 percent expected a higher voter turnout. Two thirds of respondents also saw advantages for visually impaired or blind people.

However, concerns were also expressed: 43% of respondents feared that voting secrecy could be jeopardized. They were also concerned about possible manipulation of the e-voting system.

However, almost two thirds of respondents stated that they trusted Swiss Post as a technical provider. The system is fully verifiable, Swiss Post also announced. This means that the entire electronic voting process can be checked.

The Swiss Post system can also be used to detect possible manipulation. Since 2021, Swiss Post has had the e-voting system tested by hackers from all over the world in order to identify security gaps.

Used in four cantons so far

Swiss Post's e-voting system was used for the first time in the federal votes on June 18, 2023 in the cantons of St. Gallen, Thurgau and Basel-Stadt. The system has also been tested in the canton of Graubünden since March 2024.

Most recently, at the end of June 2025, the Federal Council granted the four cantons permission to continue the e-voting trials. The basic authorization remains valid for a limited target group and initially until the ballot on 6 June 2027.

The cantons and the Federal Chancellery gave a positive assessment of the trials to date, as announced by the Federal Council. However, the canton of Bern now also wants to consider participating in the e-voting pilot.