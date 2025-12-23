The Swiss are optimistic about the coming year. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

The Swiss are somewhat more confident about their financial future. Those who expect to have more money in 2026 are relying primarily on themselves - not on political relief.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 27% of the Swiss population expect their financial situation to improve in 2026.

This hope is mainly based on higher wages, bonuses or a better-paid job.

Young adults in particular are optimistic, while older generations are much more cautious. Show more

The financial mood in Switzerland is brightening slightly. According to a representative survey by comparis.ch, 27% of the population expect their financial situation to improve in 2026. This is five percentage points more than a year earlier.

At the same time, the proportion of people who expect their situation to deteriorate has fallen from 27% to 24%. Around half of those surveyed assume that their financial situation will hardly change in the coming year.

"More people are hoping for an improvement. However, the basic attitude remains cautious," says Comparis financial expert Michael Kuhn. Overall, the expectation of stability continues to dominate.

Hope for more income

What is striking is what the optimism is based on. Those who expect their finances to improve in 2026 are relying primarily on their own working life. 31% of optimists are hoping for a higher bonus or a pay rise - either for themselves or their partner. A further 28% expect a better-paid job, for example through a change of job or a promotion.

Other factors play a much smaller role. Hardly anyone expects noticeable relief from political measures or a fall in the cost of living. "Financial optimism is primarily based on individual income hopes and less on government relief," says Kuhn. This shows confidence in the labor market - but also low expectations of structural relief.

Young people much more optimistic

Young adults are particularly confident. In the 18 to 35 age group, 45% expect their financial situation to improve in 2026, compared to 23% of 36 to 55-year-olds and just 11% of those over 56.

Kuhn is not surprised that older people are much more cautious. "Young people are often at the start of their career. They expect advancement, pay rises and new opportunities," he says. At the same time, there is a danger of underestimating long-term challenges - such as pension provision.

A sober view among older people

Older employees and retirees are much more realistic about their financial future. Their income is hardly increasing, while fixed expenses remain high. These include health insurance premiums and housing costs in particular.

"Older people know relatively precisely what income they will have in the future," explains Kuhn. This leads to less optimism, but often to a more objective assessment of their own situation - even if retirees will benefit from a 13th AHV pension for the first time from 2026.

In addition to age, other factors influence expectations. For example, 33% of households with a monthly income of over CHF 8,000 expect their financial situation to improve. For incomes up to CHF 4,000, the figure is only 20 percent.

The level of education also plays a role: people with a higher education are more likely to be optimistic about the future. In addition, city dwellers are more confident than people in conurbations or rural regions - despite high housing costs.

Fixed costs dampen confidence

Those who anticipate a deterioration in 2026 give clear reasons. Around three quarters of pessimists cite rising health insurance premiums. Just under a third are concerned about higher rents or rising mortgage interest rates.

"Rising fixed costs remain the biggest uncertainty factor," says Kuhn. They are increasingly restricting the financial scope of many households.

The survey was conducted in November 2025 by the market research institute Innofact on behalf of comparis.ch among 1,039 adults in all regions of Switzerland.