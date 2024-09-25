On average, the Swiss should have no money problems - they are among the richest people in the world. (symbolic image) Bild: Gaetan Bally/Keystone

Wealth in Switzerland has risen again. And yet Mr. and Mrs. Swiss have debts of 121,034 francs per capita - a record figure.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is one of the richest countries in the world.

Only the United States has a higher net per capita wealth.

But the debt level of the Swiss per capita is also at a record high. Show more

After falling in the previous year due to the stock market slump, Swiss wealth recovered in 2023 and rose again, albeit to a lesser extent than in the rest of the world. Nevertheless, Switzerland is and remains one of the richest countries in the world.

With growth of 2.2 percent, wealth growth in this country is lagging behind the global trend of plus 7.6 percent, according to the new Global Wealth Report from insurer Allianz Global.

With net financial assets - i.e. after deducting liabilities - of CHF 242,543 per capita, Switzerland was beaten by the USA this time. The United States had the highest net per capita assets in the world at CHF 247,177.

No one has more debt than the Swiss

However, nowhere is the per capita debt higher than here. And it is precisely these debts that have knocked Switzerland out of first place. The per capita debt of the Swiss will amount to 121,034 francs in 2023, with Norway (74,043 francs) and Australia (68,821 francs) a distant second and third.

In addition to the high assets and simultaneously high debt per capita, Switzerland is the undisputed leader in real estate assets and bucked the trend in Europe by increasing by a further 3.6% in 2023. According to the experts, the Swiss housing market has thus defied the interest rate turnaround.

However, according to Allianz, Swiss savers have three lost years behind them. Adjusted for inflation, financial assets remained at the previous year's level and hardly changed compared to 2020.

SDA