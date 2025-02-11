Donald Trump's tariff thriller continues. Last week, he imposed punitive tariffs on China. The EU and Switzerland could follow suit. What does this mean for Swiss companies and the population? Experts predict an increase in prices.

Samuel Walder

Is Donald Trump going crazy? Some people who have been following the US President's plans in recent weeks are probably asking themselves these questions. At the beginning of the week, Trump announced punitive tariffs for Canada, Mexico and China. The EU and Switzerland could follow suit.

This could mean dark times for Swiss companies and for trade with the USA. Inflation in particular will not only hit companies hard, but also the population.

US President Donald Trump threatens high tariffs on imports from Europe (archive image) Picture: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon

Expert finds clear words

Kaspar Engeli, Director of Trade Switzerland, warns: "Trump is using tariffs to demonstrate power and force certain behavior. But what he is creating above all is uncertainty."

It is still unclear whether and how Switzerland will react. Because if the EU takes countermeasures, Switzerland would be indirectly affected. "That means everything will be more expensive."

And it would be even worse if Switzerland were to impose countermeasures. "If this were to happen, every product that is delivered from the USA to Switzerland would become more expensive," explains Engeli. For example, vehicles and machinery. But everyday products such as clothing, alcohol and food would also be subject to a price surcharge.

Which sectors are particularly affected? The pharmaceutical industry - 40 percent of Swiss exports go to the USA, the most important sales market.

Mechanical engineering and the automotive industry - higher costs due to punitive tariffs mean fewer exports.

Aviation - Aircraft and spare parts could become significantly more expensive if Switzerland imposes countermeasures.

American products in Switzerland - prices could also rise here if Switzerland imposes tariffs itself. Show more

"The problem is that if we react with tariffs, products in Switzerland will also become more expensive. There is no winner, only higher prices." Inflation would therefore be boosted all over the world. Goods coming into the USA would be subject to higher customs duties. Under certain circumstances, Swiss companies would be able to sell less to the USA. If Switzerland imposes tariffs on US goods, the same principle applies. The result: Swiss companies would have to reckon with falling sales figures.

A decisive factor: who will bear the costs of the tariffs? Engeli is certain: "In the end, the customers will pay." One example: "A watch from Switzerland would be advertised in the shop window in the USA at a significantly higher price than before," says Engeli.

According to Engeli, there is currently only one strategy: wait and see. "No economist sees anything positive about tariffs. They drive up inflation, make trade more expensive and slow down investment."

The pharmaceutical industry could come under pressure

Mathias Bopp, Head of Indirect Tax at KPMG Switzerland, explains to blue News the background and possible effects of the USA's tariff policy.

Bopp emphasizes that the USA differentiates between different countries and sectors. The tariffs on imports from China (10%), Mexico and Canada (25%, suspended until March 4) are justified by the current health crisis caused by fentanyl.

Mexico and Canada, for example, have already pledged to intensify their border surveillance in order to reduce the flow of fentanyl.

Focus on the European Union

The situation with the European Union is different. "Here, the US government is planning to impose additional tariffs if it finds that countries with trade surpluses are using unfair practices against the USA," explains Bopp.

In such cases, the US wants to investigate whether, for example, currency manipulation is taking place or state subsidies are being granted that distort trade. "If such practices are proven, Trump would be authorized to impose additional tariffs against the EU or other trading partners," says Bopp.

Effects on Switzerland

Such measures could also have consequences for Switzerland. The pharmaceutical and chemical industries in particular, but also smaller sectors such as the watch industry, could be affected by punitive tariffs.

"Additional tariffs could lead to a dampening of exports, which is also intended to encourage companies to relocate their production to the USA." However, Bopp points out that Switzerland is one of the largest financial investors in the USA, is responsible for a significant number of jobs in research and development there and does not itself impose industrial tariffs on goods from the USA.

This is how the pharmaceutical industry assesses the situation

When asked by blue News, Novartis commented on the threat of punitive tariffs: "Novartis is reviewing the executive order issued by the President of the United States. We are committed to working with the new administration and Congress to ensure that measures are taken to enable the development of the next generation of medicines and support appropriate access for patients."

Roche could also be affected by the tariffs. However, when asked by blue News, the company does not yet wish to comment on the situation in the USA.

Chocolate industry should have no problem

But what about other Swiss companies? A media spokesperson for Lindt and Sprüngli told blue News: "To date, US President Trump has not imposed any punitive tariffs on EU and Swiss companies. We are therefore unable to estimate how the Lindt & Sprüngli Group would be affected."

However, the company expects any negative effects of potential US tariffs on Lindt & Sprüngli to be very limited. The media spokesperson explains: "The vast majority of the products we sell in the USA are also manufactured there."